Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Images Reveal Mies Van der Rohe's Renovated New National Gallery in Berlin by David Chipperfield

Images Reveal Mies Van der Rohe's Renovated New National Gallery in Berlin by David Chipperfield

Save this article
Images Reveal Mies Van der Rohe's Renovated New National Gallery in Berlin by David Chipperfield

Renovation works of Mies van der Rohe’s Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin are in their final phase. Overseen by David Chipperfield Architects, the restoration was much needed after almost 40 years. Set to reopen in the summer of 2021, the concrete, steel, and glass landmark, dedicated to culture and the fine arts, is in fact Mies van der Rohe’s only work in Germany after World War II.

Courtesy of BBR / Thomas BrunsCourtesy of BBR / Thomas BrunsCourtesy of BBR / Thomas BrunsCourtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns+ 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns

The New National Gallery or Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, designed by Mies van der Rohe, is almost ready for the public after going through a major renovation that started in 2015. Completed initially in 1968, the building is Mies van der Rohe’s only work in Germany after World War II and was in need of thorough modernization after 40 years.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns

The first images circulating of the museum have revealed a “structural completion of the upper exhibition hall with 1,600 square meters of new glass installed, a new coating applied to 15,000 square meters and 500 weld seams repaired on the steel structure”. In addition, 2500 square meters of natural stone slabs made of Striegau granite were reinstalled after their conservation-restoration. The intervention repaired basically the glass facade, stone terrace, and concrete and steel structure, and introduced new security and fire technology.

Related Article

Renovation of Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns

Moreover, according to Bundesamt Für Bauwesen und Raumordnung, representative of the client, “the original planting was restored on the terrace and in the sculpture garden with the installation of Gleditschien and silver maples”. Works have begun on the preparation of the urban environment, including the sidewalks. While the structure has been almost completed, the handover of the keys has been postponed to next April next due to the COVID-29 pandemic, and the opening is set for August.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns
Courtesy of BBR / Thomas Bruns

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Images Reveal Mies Van der Rohe's Renovated New National Gallery in Berlin by David Chipperfield " 18 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953666/images-reveal-mies-van-der-rohes-renovated-new-national-gallery-in-berlin-by-david-chipperfield> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream