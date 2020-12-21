Submit a Project Advertise
Winners of the 2020 Prix Versailles Announced

The annual Prix Versailles awards, created in 2015 to promote a better interaction between the cultural and the economic, announced the 2020 world winners celebrating 24 projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, and Restaurants.

The judging panel, comprising former UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Francesco Bandarin (Chairman of the Panel), David Adjaye, Baltasar Kormákur, Alina Cojocaru, Lu Wenyu, Thom Mayne, Anne-Sophie Pic and Trần Anh Hùng. Jérôme Gouadain, The Secretary-General of the Prix Versailles, underlined the fact that all the winning projects have embraced a sustainable approach.

Read on to see the selected projects.

Airports

Prix Versailles 2020
Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects
Beijing, China

© Hufton Crow
© Hufton Crow

Special prize Interior
Eagle County Regional Airport / Gensler
Gypsum, CO, United States

© David Lauer
© David Lauer

Special prize Exterior
Van Don International Airport
Vân Đồn, Vietnam

Campuses

Prix Versailles 2020
University of Melbourne, Life Sciences Building / Hassell
Melbourne, Australia

© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Special prize Interior
University College London, Student Centre
London, United Kingdom

Special prize Exterior
University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG
Amherst, MA, United States

© Max Touhey
© Max Touhey

Passenger Stations

Prix Versailles 2020
Salesforce Transit Center. San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
CA, United States

© Steelblue
© Steelblue

Special prize Interior
Msheireb Metro Station / UNStudio
Doha, Qatar

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Special prize Exterior
Køge Nord Train Station / Cobe + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Køge, Denmark

© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST

Sports

Prix Versailles 2020
Anoeta Stadium. 
San Sebastián, Spain

Special prize Interior
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Populus
London, United Kingdom

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Special prize Exterior
Puskás Aréna Budapest. Budapest, Hungary

Shops & Stores

Prix Versailles 2020
Boutique, Musée national du Qatar / Koichi Takada Architects
Doha, Qatar

© Tom Ferguson Photography
© Tom Ferguson Photography

Special prize Interior 2020
Selo / MNMA
São Paulo, Brazil

© André Klotz
© André Klotz

Special prize Exterior 2020
The Looking Glass / UNStudio
Amsterdam, Netherlands

© Evabloem
© Evabloem

Shopping Malls

Prix Versailles 2020
The Exchange / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Sydney, Australia

Special prize Interior 2020
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects / Benoy / RSP Architects
Singapore, Singapore

Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

Special prize Exterior 2020
Kashiyama Daikanyama / Nendo
Tokyo, Japan

Hotels

Prix Versailles 2020
Aman Kyoto / Kerry Hill Architects
Kyoto, Japan

Special prize Interior 2020
&Beyond Sussusvlei Desert Lodge / Fox Browne Creative
Sossuvlei, Namibia

© Dook Photography
© Dook Photography

Special prize Exterior 2020
Arctic Bath / Bertil Harström / Johan Kauppi
Harads, Sweden

Restaurants

Prix Versailles 2020
Le Ronsard / Gil Dez
Marrakech, Morocco

Special prize Interior 2020
Casa Talia / CAA Architects
Beijing, China

© Felix Amiss
© Felix Amiss

Special prize Exterior 2020
Under / Snøhetta
Lindesnes, Norway

© Ivar Kvaal
© Ivar Kvaal

