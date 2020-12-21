Winners of the 2020 Prix Versailles Announced

The annual Prix Versailles awards, created in 2015 to promote a better interaction between the cultural and the economic, announced the 2020 world winners celebrating 24 projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, and Restaurants.
The judging panel, comprising former UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Francesco Bandarin (Chairman of the Panel), David Adjaye, Baltasar Kormákur, Alina Cojocaru, Lu Wenyu, Thom Mayne, Anne-Sophie Pic and Trần Anh Hùng. Jérôme Gouadain, The Secretary-General of the Prix Versailles, underlined the fact that all the winning projects have embraced a sustainable approach.
Read on to see the selected projects.
Airports
Prix Versailles 2020
Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects
Beijing, China
Special prize Interior
Eagle County Regional Airport / Gensler
Gypsum, CO, United States
Special prize Exterior
Van Don International Airport
Vân Đồn, Vietnam
Campuses
Prix Versailles 2020
University of Melbourne, Life Sciences Building / Hassell
Melbourne, Australia
Special prize Interior
University College London, Student Centre
London, United Kingdom
Special prize Exterior
University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG
Amherst, MA, United States
Passenger Stations
Prix Versailles 2020
Salesforce Transit Center. San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
CA, United States
Special prize Interior
Msheireb Metro Station / UNStudio
Doha, Qatar
Special prize Exterior
Køge Nord Train Station / Cobe + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Køge, Denmark
Sports
Prix Versailles 2020
Anoeta Stadium.
San Sebastián, Spain
Special prize Interior
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Populus
London, United Kingdom
Special prize Exterior
Puskás Aréna Budapest. Budapest, Hungary
Shops & Stores
Prix Versailles 2020
Boutique, Musée national du Qatar / Koichi Takada Architects
Doha, Qatar
Special prize Interior 2020
Selo / MNMA
São Paulo, Brazil
Special prize Exterior 2020
The Looking Glass / UNStudio
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Shopping Malls
Prix Versailles 2020
The Exchange / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Sydney, Australia
Special prize Interior 2020
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects / Benoy / RSP Architects
Singapore, Singapore
Special prize Exterior 2020
Kashiyama Daikanyama / Nendo
Tokyo, Japan
Hotels
Prix Versailles 2020
Aman Kyoto / Kerry Hill Architects
Kyoto, Japan
Special prize Interior 2020
&Beyond Sussusvlei Desert Lodge / Fox Browne Creative
Sossuvlei, Namibia
Special prize Exterior 2020
Arctic Bath / Bertil Harström / Johan Kauppi
Harads, Sweden
Restaurants
Prix Versailles 2020
Le Ronsard / Gil Dez
Marrakech, Morocco
Special prize Interior 2020
Casa Talia / CAA Architects
Beijing, China
Special prize Exterior 2020
Under / Snøhetta
Lindesnes, Norway