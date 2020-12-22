Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Elevated House / Venta Arquitetos

Elevated House / Venta Arquitetos

Save this project
Elevated House / Venta Arquitetos

© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli+ 42

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Petrópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Venta Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Federico Cairoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sika, Lafarge Holcim, Amanco, Aços mil, Fabrimar, Gerdau, Tigre
  • Lead Architect:Gregório Rosenbusch
  • Engineering:Teto Engenharia (Ricardo Barelli)
  • City:Petrópolis
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. This refuge is located on the same land as the Henrique Cunha house. To minimize the earthworks and avoid humidity from the soil, the shelter is raised over two T-shaped concrete structures on top of which lays a very light framework.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Transverse Section
Transverse Section
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

We tried experimenting with different ways of building floors on elevated structures, using prefabricated concrete slabs on the balconies and structural plywood boxes inside the house.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - First Floor
Floor Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The V-shaped roof structure consists of an I-beam lying sideways along the center of the house, supporting a set of flat bar rafters.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The north and south glass facades open up to a natural terrain covered with wild vegetation, virtually expanding the environments towards the greenery. You can hear the rain. You can see the sun rising behind the mountain. You can feel the wind. You can sleep on darker nights with no moon. Time goes by.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Visualization
Visualization

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Venta Arquitetos
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Elevated House / Venta Arquitetos" [Casa Elevada / Venta Arquitetos] 22 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953647/elevated-house-venta-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream