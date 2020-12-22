Elevated House / Venta Arquitetos

+ 42

Lead Architect: Gregório Rosenbusch

Engineering: Teto Engenharia (Ricardo Barelli)

City: Petrópolis

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This refuge is located on the same land as the Henrique Cunha house. To minimize the earthworks and avoid humidity from the soil, the shelter is raised over two T-shaped concrete structures on top of which lays a very light framework.

We tried experimenting with different ways of building floors on elevated structures, using prefabricated concrete slabs on the balconies and structural plywood boxes inside the house.

The V-shaped roof structure consists of an I-beam lying sideways along the center of the house, supporting a set of flat bar rafters.

The north and south glass facades open up to a natural terrain covered with wild vegetation, virtually expanding the environments towards the greenery. You can hear the rain. You can see the sun rising behind the mountain. You can feel the wind. You can sleep on darker nights with no moon. Time goes by.