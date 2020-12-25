Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Bay Window House / Atelier Oslo

Bay Window House / Atelier Oslo

Save this project
Bay Window House / Atelier Oslo

© Kristoffer Wittrup© Kristoffer Wittrup© Kristoffer Wittrup© Kristoffer Wittrup+ 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Mosjøen, Norway
  • Contractor:Entrepetor AS
  • Client:Mmm Eiendom AS
  • City:Mosjøen
  • Country:Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kristoffer Wittrup
© Kristoffer Wittrup

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in a valley at the mouth of the river Vefsn, the town of Mosjøen provides an ice free and safe harbour close to Lofoten. Today the town is dominated by residential areas of detached houses in a strict grid plan. The Bay Window house has four apartments designed for people who want to replace their single-family house with an apartment in favour of a simpler life. It has therefore been an ambition to create a project with apartments that have many of the qualities found in a single-family house.

Save this picture!
© Kristoffer Wittrup
© Kristoffer Wittrup

The massing of the volume breaks down the scale of the building and gives the apartments different qualities and defined private outdoor spaces, partially shielded from each other. Ground floor and second floor are recessed with a smaller footprint that relates to the scale of the neighbouring detached houses.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

First floor is larger but broken up into smaller volumes. These volumes form canopies above ground floor, and terraces on second floor. The rooms inside the apartments all have a bay window in full height that is rotated 45 degrees in relation to the direction of the building.

Save this picture!
© Kristoffer Wittrup
© Kristoffer Wittrup

This gives long and uninterrupted views between the houses in the grid plan up toward the hills and the sky. These bay windows also give the building a distinctive look that adds variety and rhythm to the facades. The plot was completely flat and was left with only sand and gravel after the former building was demolished several years ago.

Save this picture!
© Kristoffer Wittrup
© Kristoffer Wittrup

We wanted to create a place that over time will develop natural qualities that will be an enrichment for the new residents as well as for the surroundings. A new topography with varied heights has been established around the building, connecting the building to the ground, and securing privacy for the apartment on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Kristoffer Wittrup
© Kristoffer Wittrup

In addition to a variety of low vegetation, several pine trees have been planted around and between the broken volumes of the building. In this way, building and nature will grow into a more integrated whole in the years to come.

Save this picture!
© Kristoffer Wittrup
© Kristoffer Wittrup

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Oslo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Bay Window House / Atelier Oslo" 25 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953630/bay-window-house-atelier-oslo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream