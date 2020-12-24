Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark / Sigurd Larsen

Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark / Sigurd Larsen

Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark / Sigurd Larsen
  Curated by María Francisca González
Hotels
Hadsund, Denmark
  Architects: Sigurd Larsen
  Area: 153
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Soeren Larsen
  Client: Løvtag IVS
  Contractor: BB Bygge & Entreprenørfirma
  Engineer: LB Consult Rådgivende Ingeniør AS
  City: Hadsund
  Country: Denmark
The 9 cabins are built in a small, quaint forest on the Als Odde peninsula. The woods is a mix of deciduous and coniferous forest with soft moss covering large expanses of the forest floor. If you are lucky, and quiet, you may well see deer, rabbits or pheasants.

The cabins are located on a small hilltop overlooking a meadow which gives a wonderful view over the top of the forest and lets the sunshine in during the afternoon. Mariager Fjord is Denmark's longest fjord with a beautiful diverse landscape. It winds through scenic green hills from the town of Hobro in the West to the ocean Kattegat in the East where the hotel is located. Each hotel room is a cabin high up in the trees. The nine cabins can host up to four sleeping guests and encloses a tree which grows up through the middle.

Plan
Plan
Section
Section
The access to the roof terrace gives the impression that you continue to 'climb' the tree to reach the canopy. In all directions scenic views of the forest are framed by panoramic windows. An outdoor shower is mounted on the facade of the cabin to create the experience of bathing in the forest among the trees.

Project location

Address: Als Oddevej 76, 9560 Hadsund, Denmark

Sigurd Larsen
Cite: "Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark / Sigurd Larsen" 24 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953626/treetop-hotel-lovtag-denmark-sigurd-larsen> ISSN 0719-8884

