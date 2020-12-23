Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Best Houses of 2020

Best Houses of 2020

Residential architecture is one of the most popular categories among our readers. During 2020 we’ve published more than 2,000 houses, featuring projects from different regions of the world and offering a variety of solutions, materials, contexts, environments, scales, and typologies. Providing a broad source of inspiration for those seeking references for their own residential project.

Below you will find the 20 most-visited residential projects featured on ArchDaily during 2020. This selection represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.

Pirouette House / Wallmakers

On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

Apartments in Wolf Clearing / studio de.materia

Whidbey Island Farm Retreat / mwworks

Stairway House / nendo

IH Residence / andramatin

Greenery Curtain House / HGAA

Residence WULF / CAS architecten

House In The Farm / Studio Inscape

Escobar House / Luciano Kruk

House V / Martin Skoček

Stepping Stone House / HAMISH&LYONS

Villa Mandra / K-Studio

CH House / ODDO architects

Blind House / BOONDESIGN

MU50 House / Teke Architects Office

Amagansett Modular House / MB Architecture

House BF / Paz Arquitectura

Park Roof House / MDA Architecture

Walden House / Formative Architects

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

