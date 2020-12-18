Submit a Project Advertise
  5. K11 Art and Cultural Center / SO-IL

K11 Art and Cultural Center / SO-IL

K11 Art and Cultural Center / SO-IL

© Kris Provoost© Kevin Mak© Kris Provoost© Kevin Mak+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visual Arts Center, Cultural Center
Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Architects: SO-IL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kevin Mak, Kris Provoost
  • Design Team:Jing Liu, Florian Idenburg, Danny Duong, Juan Minguez, Kerim Miskavi, Grace Lee, Seunghyun Kang
  • Client :New World
  • Facade Engineer:Ekersley O’Callaghan
  • Glass Fabricator:Cricursa
  • Facade Contractor:Seele
  • Lighting Designer:Speirs & Major
  • Local Architect:Ronald Lu Partners
  • Structure Engineer:Arup
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of the museum, designed at the same time construction on the Victoria Dockside began, is driven by the challenges of its unique setting: It rests atop a K11 Art Mall and below a dozen floors of luxury waterfront residences. The museum combines the top two floors of the podium, originally designed for retail and further food and beverage, with a generous rooftop sculpture terrace that boasts the magnificent skyline of Hong Kong as its backdrop.

© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

Though glass is considered a fairly conventional building material, it plays a significant role in our unconventional response to the project context: a museum that sits in a mix-used environment and adjacent to commercial spaces.

© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Typically, museums are closed volumes that avoid engagement with their often hyper-urban surroundings. Our design simply embraces transparency to implicate the museum within its commercialized city space.

© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

The floating museum is enveloped by a facade of 475 glass tubes, each nine meters tall and one meter in diameter, and weighing two tons. From the street, the sculptural monumentality and visual distortion of the glass create an abstraction that distinguishes the museum from its densely urban context. Up close, the glass makes its contents clear to visitors and introduces playful arrays of reflection and light. The outsized transparency offers respite to visitors as they arrive from the bustle below.

© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Project location

Address:K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, Shop 112, Level 1 - K11 Art Mall - 18 Hanoi Street, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong (SAR)

