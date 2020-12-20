Görttwiete Office Building / caspar.

+ 17

Lead Architects: Caspar Schmitz-Morkramer

Design Team: Nanna Busch (Project leader)

Clients: Art-Invest Real Estate

Collaborators: Rogge ABP (planning stage 8 – HOAI)

Interior Architects: brandherm + krumrey interior architecture (Interior Architecture Design Offices)

City: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The story of the existing houses is quickly told: It concerns the listed Appendix Old Klöpperhaus, which was built in 1911 as an extension of the Old Klöpperhaus according to the plans of the architects Lundt and Kallmorgen. The Old Klöpperhaus itself, a grand office building, was able to grow into a modern business and office building in 2016 thanks to the renovation by caspar.

However, the appendix, which is only three storeys high, required a new idea. After successfully persuading the Historical Monuments Authority, it was raised by two storeys during the refurbishment and extended with a six-storey glass tower on the 129 square metres adjoining site.

The special feature of the Görttwiete: It is an old building with a brick façade, a new building with a glass façade, and an extension with a metal cladding. These three parts were connected in a very confined space in accordance with monument preservation and structural requirements. The ensemble shows how different design ideas can interact harmoniously with each other. The interiors impress with loft-like spaces and spectacular panoramic views.

On the site of the Görttwiete, there are two overlapping urban ground plans, which is interesting from an urban planning point of view. On the one hand, there is the Görttwiete itself as a historically grown path, part of the old town layout of Hamburg. On the other hand, there is the Willy-Brandt-Straße as a post-war heritage, built for a traffic-friendly city. Today, the Görttwiete comes back to life: the historical connection as a pedestrian alliance between Rödingsmarkt and Hopfenmarkt is preserved. Thus, Görttwiete is also a bridge leading to the eventful chapters of Hamburg's history.