Exposed Concrete Apartments in Argentina

It's safe to say that concrete is one of the most utilized construction materials in large-scale architectural projects. In Argentina, the use of concrete to construct high-rise apartment buildings offers a variety of advantages, especially when it comes to durability and the time it takes to build. This has made it the go-to material for many architects.
Today, developments in concrete's application have sparked a variety of trends within architectural design in Argentina, perhaps the best known being the use of exposed concrete, concrete that is left untreated, uncovered, or unfinished, in interior spaces.
In this article, we've compiled a list of 10 apartments from throughout Argentina that highlight the functional and aesthetic elements of exposed concrete as a primary construction material.
Moreno 40 bis / Obring
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
- Year: 2016
Pueyrredón 1101 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
- Year: 2017
Abasto Ancho / Ariel Jacubovich + OPA Oficina Productora de Arquitectura
- Location: Balvanera, Buenos Aires.
- Year: 2014
Boreas Building / Martín Aloras
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
- Year: 2014
Guemes 2285 / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
- Year: 2006
VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo
- Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.
- Year: 2018
Lagos Building / Estudio Aire
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe.
- Year: 2017
Juana Azurduy 1635 Building / BAAG
- Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.
- Year: 2016
Mosconi 3 Condominium / Frazzi Arquitectos
- Location: Villa Devoto, Buenos Aires.
- Year: 2015
3DF / R2b1
- Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires.
- Year: 2013
