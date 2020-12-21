JE House / LR Arquitectura

+ 24

Houses • Guadalajara, Mexico Architects: LR Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2669 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Horacio Virissimo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Chaos Group Adobe Systems Incorporated , Autodeks , CASTEL , Electrica Variedades , Ferrosa , Teka , Trimble Navigation , Vidriería Lázaro Cárdenas , Viveros DENMAYA Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Carlos Teodoro Rodriguez-Laura, Eduardo Lassala Orozco

Design Team: Marisol Favela, Miriam Ortiz

Structure: TADE

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The project centers on providing suitable conditions so that, through flexible spaces, the needs of a family will be satisfied throughout its development.

Composed of two elements, the volumes are clearly presented. They display a constant duality through contrasts between their materials, textures, and proportions.

With a touch of lightness, the posterior element is suspended to reveal the social spaces and to allow them to extend into the garden. Private and service spaces are kept within the volumes.

In summary, the project is conceived as more than just two elements that contain needs. It strives to be a constant in the growth of its residents, to transcend in the different stages of life of the family members as a witness that remains unchanged through time.