Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Portugal
  5. Optocentro Optics / Gustavo Guimarães Arquitectura & Urbanismo

Optocentro Optics / Gustavo Guimarães Arquitectura & Urbanismo

Save this project
Optocentro Optics / Gustavo Guimarães Arquitectura & Urbanismo

© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido© Nelson Garrido+ 16

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Store, Interior Design, Retail Interiors
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Gustavo Guimarães
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nelson Garrido
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Balsan, Mapei, Brilumen, Forbo, JAB
  • Lead Architect:Gustavo Guimarães
  • Design Team:Gabriela Barbosa, Maria Peña
  • Cliente:Optocentro
  • Civil Engineering:HDP- Gabinete de Serviços e Projectos de Engenharia Civil Lda.
  • Electrical Engineering:Proquality
  • Hydraulic Engineering:Rossana Pereira
  • Mechanical Engineering:Niluft Engenharia
  • City:Porto
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. What we see, what look at us. The visitor is guided by the presence of three arches. The first one, a welcoming green Guatemala marble surface, invites you to enter the space. When gently merged with the interior, the visitor anticipates the second arch, located at the end of the exhibition space, in a pale green shade in daylight, or vibrant, but diffused color, at night, changing the real temperature, eluding the observer's perception.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The third inverted arch located at the upper floor, at the end of the private consultation offices, doubles as a viewpoint to the street or, when perceived by the user, an invitation to explore when entering the store.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

A stainless-steel ceiling becomes a big inverted mirror, inviting the user to explore different perspectives of the real. The tectonic exploration of the blue-ataíja limestone is the unifying “canvas” of the entire project.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gustavo Guimarães
Office

Products

SteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsPortugal
Cite: "Optocentro Optics / Gustavo Guimarães Arquitectura & Urbanismo" [Ótica Optocentro / Gustavo Guimarães] 31 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953548/optocentro-optics-gustavo-guimaraes-arquitectura-and-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream