Optocentro Optics / Gustavo Guimarães Arquitectura & Urbanismo

Lead Architect: Gustavo Guimarães

Design Team: Gabriela Barbosa, Maria Peña

Cliente: Optocentro

Civil Engineering: HDP- Gabinete de Serviços e Projectos de Engenharia Civil Lda.

Electrical Engineering: Proquality

Hydraulic Engineering: Rossana Pereira

Mechanical Engineering: Niluft Engenharia

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. What we see, what look at us. The visitor is guided by the presence of three arches. The first one, a welcoming green Guatemala marble surface, invites you to enter the space. When gently merged with the interior, the visitor anticipates the second arch, located at the end of the exhibition space, in a pale green shade in daylight, or vibrant, but diffused color, at night, changing the real temperature, eluding the observer's perception.

The third inverted arch located at the upper floor, at the end of the private consultation offices, doubles as a viewpoint to the street or, when perceived by the user, an invitation to explore when entering the store.

A stainless-steel ceiling becomes a big inverted mirror, inviting the user to explore different perspectives of the real. The tectonic exploration of the blue-ataíja limestone is the unifying “canvas” of the entire project.