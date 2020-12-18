Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Max Jacob Nursery / Olivier Palatre architectes

Max Jacob Nursery / Olivier Palatre architectes

© Luc Boegly

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten, Day Care
Paris, France
  Architects: Olivier Palatre architectes
  Area: 1593
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Luc Boegly
  Manufacturers:
    AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Archipad, Le Relais, McNeel, Microsoft, Trimble Navigation
  Design Team: Olivier Palatre architectes
  Clients: Ville de Paris
  Engineering: Oteis Ile-de-France
  Environmental And Wooden Engineering: Eco-Synthèse
  Acoustic Engineering: Gamba Acoustique
  City: Paris
  Country: France
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The Max Jacob nurseries project is a heavy restructuring project of an existing brick building dated 1973 to create two units of the nursery, to raise a wooden extension on the roof, and to arrange a kindergarten. The project takes place in the plan launched by the Ville de Paris to extend and improve its early childhood equipment park. The Max Jacob project intended to enhance the capacity and the surface of the building to improve its functionality, respecting a controlled budget. To fulfill the main goal, the awarding authority establishes the following secondary objectives: to reach high-quality environmental performance, to improve the comfort of the building for children, their parents as well as the staff.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Gross plan
Gross plan
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

With these specifications, the Max Jacob nursery rehabilitation project was part of very topical cross-cutting issues: environment, well-being, education, health. The rehabilitation was carried out by heavy restructuring in a High Environmental Quality (French HQE) approach. The conservation of the existing has allowed an optimal carbon balance while enhancing the architectural heritage.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

To improve the functionality of the spaces on a controlled budget, we demolished the loadbearing walls to drill large openings in the facade allowing natural lighting and ventilation (VNRM). We also built a wooden extension and fitted out a wooden courtyard terrace on level 1. Based on environmental expertise, these elements participate in energy and environmental performance.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

We achieve it by associating innovative techniques and materials in the implementation: bio-sourced materials, bioclimatic optimization, extension in a wood frame with envelope reinforced by Métisse© insulation, mechanically reinforced natural ventilation system, the greening of roofs, circular economy, eco-renovation, eco-economy. Thus we worked on comfort, visual identity, and the impact of the building and delivered a model nursery: first nursery with mechanically reinforced natural ventilation in Paris, RT 2012 10% and E2C1 label.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Project location

Address: 13th arrondissement of Paris, 75013 Paris, France

Olivier Palatre architectes
