Social Network Factory / People's Architecture Office

World
World
+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installation
Shenzhen, China
  • Architect In Charge:Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Project Architects:Mingkai Lin, Gangjian Cui
  • Project Manager:Ziqing Feng
  • Design Team:Ming Kong, Weixing Xiang, Xiaomei Liang, Jun Xie
  • Construction Consultant:Fengbo Yu
  • Acoustic Consultant:Xiangdong Zhu, Jiaxing Zhu
  • Client:Design Society
  • Supported By:Design Trust
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Text description provided by the architects. An art installation that activates public space, the Social Network Factory is located on the grounds of The Sea World Culture and Arts Center in Shekou, Shenzhen.

Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
The entire installation is about six meters high and consists of four sets of surrounding "pipe horns" intertwined in a spatial grid.

Diagram
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
The horns of the installation reach outward in multiple directions, mirroring the cantilevered volumes of the center by architect Fumihiko Maki. While Maki’s design directs views towards distant landscapes, the horns of the Social Network Factory project sounds and voices to immediately adjacent areas, including the waterfront promenade, gardens and museum entrance.

Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Functioning on a human scale, small horns allow people to speak indirectly to each other while large horns are occupiable and provide cover for social activities. The installation’s twisting tubes recall the maritime and industrial heritage of Shekou. They become telescopes, periscopes, and public furniture that facilitate the gathering of people.

Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
The public is welcome to explore the Social Network Factory on their own terms. It is an instrument for discovering new and unexpected ways of aural, visual, and physical interaction.

Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Project location

Address:Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

