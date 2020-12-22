Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Ruiz House / LR Arquitectura

Ruiz House / LR Arquitectura

Ruiz House / LR Arquitectura

© Horacio Virissimo

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Los Gavilanes, Mexico
  Architects: LR Arquitectura
  Area: 2540 ft²
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Horacio Virissimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Electrica Variedades, Modul Studio, Soluciones Java, Trimble Navigation
  Lead Architects: Carlos Teodoro Rodriguez-Laura, Eduardo Lassala Orozco
  Design Team: Marisol Favela, Miriam Ortiz
  Structure: TADE
  City: Los Gavilanes
  Country: Mexico
© Horacio Virissimo
Text description provided by the architects. The candor in the architecture of the project allows us to appreciate the composition of its main strokes, product of an analysis centered on increasing the quality of life of its residents. This is done aiming to achieve the maximum benefit possible through a suitable regulation of the weather conditions.

© Horacio Virissimo
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Horacio Virissimo
Located within a suburban residential development in the south of the Guadalajara Metropolitan area, the project is composed of two overlapping volumes that satisfy dual needs: private use and services. On one hand, the openness between the volumes harnesses the advantages of the weather conditions and sunlight in a low-density residential context, satisfying the ventilation, lighting, and visuals needs. On the other hand, the privacy of the residents becomes a priority and thus moderates the exposure of the service areas towards the exterior.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
In summary, the project is the result of a thorough and honest process based on the needs expressed by the client. It succeeds in balancing the natural and urban conditions of the environment, representing the identity of the development through its volumes.

© Horacio Virissimo
© Horacio Virissimo
Project gallery

LR Arquitectura
Concrete

