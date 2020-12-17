DESCENTE BLANC Sapporo Store / Schemata Architects

+ 13

Architect In Charge: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects

Design Team: Shoichi Sato

Construction: TANK

Graphic Collaborator: village

Lighting Collaborator: ENDO Lighting Corporation

City: Sapporo

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a DESCENTE BLANC shop-in-shop at Stellar Place, a shopping mall in Sapporo. While it is the smallest among all the DESCENTE BLANC stores, we took advantage of its relatively wide storefront to display the merchandize effectively by installing a vertically movable hanger bar system perpendicular to the storefront.

A stockroom and a fitting room are located in one of the remaining spaces, concealed behind the curtains inspired by construction site gates made of tarpaulin and steel frames.

A cash register counter is placed at the other remaining space along with a vertically movable store sign, the first of its kind used at the DESCENTE BLANC stores.