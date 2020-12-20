Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. The Netherlands
  5. School by a School / Studio Nauta + De Zwarte Hond

School by a School / Studio Nauta + De Zwarte Hond

Save this project
School by a School / Studio Nauta + De Zwarte Hond

© Jordi Huisman© Jordi Huisman© Jordi Huisman© Jordi Huisman+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Extension, Day Care
Leeuwarden, The Netherlands
  • Architects: De Zwarte Hond, Studio Nauta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jordi Huisman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Steen010, Tarket
  • Design:Jan Nauta, Benjamin Filbey, Marco Overwijk, Iso van der Meer
  • Project Management:Lindhorst
  • General Contractor:Dijkstra Draisma
  • City:Leeuwarden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. In a new integrated child centre in Leeuwarden, primary school Prins Constantijn and children’s daycare centre Sinne come together under one roof. The project consists of adapting and expanding an existing school building to meet contemporary requirements, fit to house over 200 children throughout the day. Blending existing physical qualities with progressive pedagogical principles, the new building is organised around a number of learning clusters, with spaces for cooperation, play, concentration, and peace.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

A clear differentiation has been made between fixed and flexible structural and mechanical components, making the building easily adaptable. Due to the ever-changing nature of education, this level of flexibility is key in future proofing the school in a sustainable manner.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman
Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Concrete bands mark the volume's edges and openings, with daylight falling deep into the building through its atrium and a palette of natural woods and hand-formed masonry used throughout. The design of the façades uses the historic building from 1929 as a springboard for a new tectonic language that seeks to form a complementary relation, rather than a contrasting one, between old and new. The renewal of this locally important building looks to establish the new children’s centre at the heart of its local community.

Save this picture!
© Jordi Huisman
© Jordi Huisman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Leeuwarden, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
De Zwarte Hond
Office
Studio Nauta
Office

Products

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolRefurbishmentExtensionDay CareThe Netherlands
Cite: "School by a School / Studio Nauta + De Zwarte Hond " 20 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953465/school-by-a-school-studio-nauta-plus-de-zwarte-hond> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream