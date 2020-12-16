Submit a Project Advertise
  3. MAD's Yabuli Congress Center Nears Completion in China

The new Yabuli Entrepreneurs’ Congress Center by MAD Architects is nearing completion in Northeastern China. Surrounded by snow-covered mountains, the project was commissioned by the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum (Yabuli CEF). The team designed the center to become an iconic landmark embodying the Congress members' entrepreneurial spirit in the shape of a tent sitting at the foot of a mountain.

In 2017, MAD Architects was commissioned to build the permanent venue for Yabuli CEF's annual summits; the project was envisioned as a building embedded in the mountain forest. The project features a curving, silver-white rooftop to echo the snow-capped hills around it; during the day, natural light sines through a large glass skylight. The wooden interior was made to create a warm interior as a space for large-scale conferences. The Center includes an exhibition hall, meeting rooms, and a television hall as a space that's also open to the public.

Showcasing Chinese entrepreneurship, the Yabuli Center aims to become an important meeting place for leaders across China. The President of the Yabuli CEF said, “After over forty years of the ‘reform and opening-up policy’, Yabuli Entrepreneurs’ Congress Center is now a spiritual sanctuary that Chinese entrepreneurs are and will be in awe of." Funded and established by Yabuli CEF members, the building’s property rights belong to the NGO.

News via MAD Architects

