Houses in Ecuador: 10 Homes Designed Around Courtyards

Inner courtyards and gardens can provide many benefits, such as natural light, better ventilation, and increased contact with nature without losing privacy.

Inner courtyards are areas that are open to the sky and located in the center of a building, partially or wholly surrounded by walls or terraces. These areas can play a vital role in the layout of a house.

Sometimes inner courtyards may act as a kind of lung for the surrounding rooms; in other cases, they may function as guides to create passages, connecting and organizing the communal and private areas of the house.

Here is a selection of ten houses in Ecuador that explore courtyards or inner gardens as a structuring element of the project.

Location: Cañar, Ecuador

Save this picture! Quinta López Cordero / Astudillo + Proaño. Image

Location: Cotacachi, Ecuador

Save this picture! Cotacachi House / Arquitectura X. Image © Sebastián Crespo

Location: Cuenca, Ecuador

Save this picture! Loma House / Iván Quizhpe Arquitectos. Image

Location: Tumbaco, Ecuador

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! House on a Ravine / Diez + Muller Arquitectos. Image

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! Tacuri House / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos. Image

Location: Quevedo, Ecuador

Save this picture! The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image

Location: Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! House in La Marca / Marco Salazar Valle. Image

Location: Samborondón, Ecuador

Save this picture! 6M House / Jannina Cabal. Image © JAG Studio

