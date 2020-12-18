Submit a Project Advertise
Spacedog Cafe / COV Corp

Spacedog Cafe / COV Corp

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: COV Corp
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  721
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yong-joon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: JEAWON, Miicon
  • Architect In Charge:Minkoo Cha
  • Design Team:COV Corp.
  • President:Minkoo CHA
  • Director:Boram Kim
  • Section Chief:Jongbae Park
  • Assistant Manager:Soojin Kang
  • City:Seodaemun-gu
  • Country:South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. SpaceDog, the space station that made an emergency landing in Yeonhui-dong. It consists of a movie theater, café, studio, and a rooftop terrace based on the theme of an "Emergency Landing on Earth." The movie theater is located on the basement floor, where you will first experience the cosmos. As you move upstairs to the first and second floors, the café will have you travel through space, passing by the iconic asteroid.

Plan - Second floor
Plan - Second floor
The third and fourth floors will feel more like the crash site on earth. The materials used on the rooftop terrace accentuates the Planet's natural raw materials, such as light, water, stone, and metal. Through the hazy reflection of the metal mirror, the hope begins searching for the essence of "I" landed in the world. The round benches surrounding the space create synergy and inspires each other. I hope that the sound of water flowing through the hand space and the warm sunshine of the rooftop terrace will be a healing agent for the weary traveling soul. SpaceDog is a place where you can find comfort in a new world.

Get ready to move to an infinite world! we wanted to put the message of "Spacedog" in the main space on the first floor. we thought of the rock falling down to express the word 'unexpected landing'. An object that looks like a heavy rock is hung on a thin wire. We have gone through a lot of trials and errors to create a lightweight rock. we tried to achieve satisfactory results in texture, shape, and color.

Project location

Address:18 Yeonhui-ro 8-gil, Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Spacedog Cafe / COV Corp" 18 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953408/spacedog-cafe-cov-corp> ISSN 0719-8884

