The Smile Residential Building / BIG

The Smile Residential Building / BIG

© Pernille and Thomas Loof

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
New York, United States
  • Partners In Charge:Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen, Beat Schenk, Kai-Uwe Bergmann
  • Project Leaders :Michelle Stromsta, Jennifer Ng, Lucio Santos, Elena Bresciani, Everald Colas
  • Project Leader, Interiors:Francesca Portesine, Jennifer Ng, Rita Sio, Jose Jimenez
  • Team :Adrien Mans, Agne Rapkeviciute, Annette Miller, Ava Nourbaran, Ben Caldwell, Benjamin DiNapoli, Daniele Pronesti, Deborah Campbell, Douglass Alligood, Eva Maria Mikkelsen, Gabriel Hernandez Solano, Iannis Kandyliaris, Jan Leenknegt, Jennifer Phan, Jennifer Wood, Jeremy Babel, Jialin Yuan, John Kim, Julie Kaufman, Julien Beauchamp-Roy, Kurt Nieminen, Lina Bondarenko, Mark Rakhmanov, Meli Harvey, Quentin Stanton, Sarah Habib, Shu Zhao, Taylor Fulton, Terrence Chew, Terry Lallak, Valentina Mele, Wells Barber, Wojciech Swarowski, Yaziel Juarbe, Yoanna Shivarova
  • Client :Blumenfeld Development Group
  • Collaborators :ZDG, Thornton Tomasetti, Cosentini Associates, Milrose Consultants, Eckersley O’Callaghan, Langan, Van Deusen Associates, Aquatectonic Lothrop Associates LLP, Steven Winter Associates, Jaffe Holden, Robert Schwartz and Associates, Fox Rothschild, Lerch Bates
  • City:New York
© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof

Text description provided by the architects. Bridging Harlem’s active 125th Street corridor and the quieter 126th Street, The Smile is a mixed-used development that houses a nursing school on the street level and residential apartment units above. One-third of these residential units contain affordable housing units that strengthen and provide housing diversity within the neighborhood. East 126’s unique T-shaped footprint offers a diverse set of unit sizes and layout organizations, while also strengthening the connection relationship with the neighboring buildings. This southern cantilevered portion of the building appears to hover over the existing commercial building on 125th Street, creating a dynamic component in the evolving uptown streetscape.

© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof
Courtesy of BIG
Courtesy of BIG
© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof

Along 126th Street the building’s facade gently slopes inwards as it rises upwards, softening the hard linear street edge in an elegant gesture. This architectural move enables the building massing to comply with the city’s zoning envelope and at the same time enables the residential street to have more direct sunlight. The use of an interlocking checkerboard facade panel system allows for floor-to-ceiling windows in each unit, ​creating open views of the city for the tenants. Apartment units overlook East Harlem towards Central Park as well as northern views over the Harlem River and the Bronx.

© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof

The entrances are tiled with vibrant splashes of colored concrete that draw inspiration from the neighborhood’s murals and provides a unique, lively welcome into the building. The interior amenities for residents include a fitness center, media room, relaxation spas, social lounges, and workspace which overlooks a skylight-lit three-storey gallery. This interstitial space highlights the integration of the existing building brick facade and the new building’s exposed steel structure.   Rooftop amenities include whirlpool spas, a swimming pool, and roof decks surrounded by shaped landscape features that provide spaces for various types of social activities and gatherings.

© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof

While the exterior envelope is blackened textured metal panels the interior residential spaces are a neutral, minimal palette. Throughout the interiors, spaces consist of raw architectural materials of wood, exposed concrete structure, and exposed steel trusses. The more public amenities spaces combine the languages of the exterior facade metal panel and colored tiles alongside the more neutral residential materials.

© Pernille and Thomas Loof
© Pernille and Thomas Loof

