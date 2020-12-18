Submit a Project Advertise
  3. The 10 Most Liked Photos in @archdaily Instagram in 2020

The 10 Most Liked Photos in @archdaily Instagram in 2020

In a year marked by physical distance, social networks have gained an even greater dimension in the ways of relating to people and getting informed. Our channel on Instagram has surpassed its number of reach and brought to the public the best of what we publish on our page: projects, articles, interviews, and news from the world of architecture, inspiring new ideas and tools for a better future to our cities.

This year, we passed the mark of 3 million followers on Instagram! We thank all of you who trusted in our content and actively participated in being part of a community that is concerned with all the fields that architecture covers. As a review of the best we've posted this year, we've rounded up the ten most popular images from 2020. 

10º 

Hopper House / AHL architects (36.2k likes)

Hopper House / AHL architects. Image © HoangLe Photography
9º 

Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia (37.4k likes)

Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia. Image © KIE
8º 

The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli (37.6k likes)

The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli. Image © Edward Birch
GNR Il Generale Restyling of a Residential Building / Archisbang (38.5k likes)

GNR Il Generale Restyling of a Residential Building / Archisbang. Image © Aldo Amoretti
6º 

The 50 Best Houses of 2020 (So Far) (38.7k likes)

IH Residence / andramatin. Image © Mario Wibowo
5º 

AD Classics: Nordic Pavilion in Venice / Sverre Fehn (39.4k likes)

The Nordic Pavilion (Giardini, Venice). Image © Åke E:son Lindman
4º 

Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects (40.4k likes)

Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects. Image © Tahmineh Monzavi
3º  

Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA (48.9k likes)

Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA. Image © Asif Salman
2º 

Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA (49.4k likes)

Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA. Image © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
1º 

National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind (52.9k likes)

National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind. Image © doublespace photography
Be part of our community, be sure to follow @archdaily in Instagram and stay up to date of the best content published by our team!

