The 10 Most Liked Photos in @archdaily Instagram in 2020

In a year marked by physical distance, social networks have gained an even greater dimension in the ways of relating to people and getting informed. Our channel on Instagram has surpassed its number of reach and brought to the public the best of what we publish on our page: projects, articles, interviews, and news from the world of architecture, inspiring new ideas and tools for a better future to our cities.

This year, we passed the mark of 3 million followers on Instagram! We thank all of you who trusted in our content and actively participated in being part of a community that is concerned with all the fields that architecture covers. As a review of the best we've posted this year, we've rounded up the ten most popular images from 2020.

10º

Save this picture! Hopper House / AHL architects. Image © HoangLe Photography

9º

Save this picture! Microlibrary Warak Kayu / SHAU Indonesia. Image © KIE

8º

Save this picture! The Great Wall of WA / Luigi Rosselli. Image © Edward Birch

7º

Save this picture! GNR Il Generale Restyling of a Residential Building / Archisbang. Image © Aldo Amoretti

6º

Save this picture! IH Residence / andramatin. Image © Mario Wibowo

5º

Save this picture! The Nordic Pavilion (Giardini, Venice). Image © Åke E:son Lindman

4º

Save this picture! Presence in Hormuz 2 / ZAV Architects. Image © Tahmineh Monzavi

3º

Save this picture! Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA. Image © Asif Salman

2º

Save this picture! Galleria in Gwanggyo / OMA. Image © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

1º

Save this picture! National Holocaust Monument / Studio Libeskind. Image © doublespace photography

