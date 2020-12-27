Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Neblina House / FGMF Arquitetos

Neblina House / FGMF Arquitetos

Save this project
Neblina House / FGMF Arquitetos

© Rafaela Netto© Rafaela Netto© Rafaela Netto© Rafaela Netto+ 30

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Itatiba, Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cor Pedras, Inovar, Lounge Multimídia, Palimanan
  • Lead Architects:Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
  • Project Team:Gabriel Mota, Sonia Gouveia, Ana Paula Barbosa
  • Collaborators:Adriano Soares, Fernanda Veríssimo, Juliana Cadó, Mariana Leme, Wanessa Simoe, Carla Facchini, James Smaul, Rodrigo de Moura, Guilherme Prado
  • Interns:Alessandra Musto, Flávia Theodorovitz, Wendel de Deus, Mariana Schmidt, Mirella Fochi, Pedro Lira, Yara Bello
  • Engineering:Empresarial Paulista
  • City:Itatiba
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Text description provided by the architects. The awarded architecture firm FGMF Architects, based in São Paulo, signs the design of the Neblina House. This house consists in a composition of volumes that was projected with the sun orientation and also with the gorgeous view of Itatiba’s Valley, in the countryside of São Paulo, Brazil. The amazing views, the necessity of privacy was considered the distance from the street and the desire to integrate the house with gardens were the mainly elements of the volumes conception. 

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The conception of volumes with different dimensions and heights for the rooms, bathrooms, office, garage and stairs is a formal approach, however the construction shows the programmatic sectorization. These volumes arise sometimes set on the ground, sometimes floating above a large front garden, hiding the social area of the house. A thin concrete structure with cantilever strengthens the program visual approach. The resulting glass living room is visually integrated to a large swimming pool, but far enough to permit insolation along the year. 

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

The service areas were partially hidden in a certain quota with a green roof, being disguised in the landscape and working as a kind of retaining wall. This containment created a plateau hidden from the public view. In this place, a living room was projected as a glass resulting from the upper volumes.  

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

A covered and closed space for leisure, the remaining plastic design, hovering the water mirror and towards this awesome view.

Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FGMF Arquitetos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Neblina House / FGMF Arquitetos" [Casa Neblina / FGMF Arquitetos] 27 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953374/neblina-house-fgmf-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream