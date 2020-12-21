Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Kutuzovskiy XII Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

Kutuzovskiy XII Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

Kutuzovskiy XII Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Moskva, Russia
  • Architects: Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17961
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AGC, Adobe, Hilti, Hoermann, M Group, Trimble Navigation, Vitrulux
  • Design Team:Architectural Bureau “TSIMAILO LYASHENKO PARTNERS”
  • Clients:Capital Group
  • Engineering:TES Global, UniPRO
  • Landscape:Architectural Bureau “TSIMAILO LYASHENKO PARTNERS”
  • General Contractor:SVARGO
  • City:Moskva
  • Country:Russia
"Kutuzovsky XII" stands on Kutuzovsky Avenue, one of the main streets in Moscow. The area has a very distinctive style: the architects who worked on its appearance in the 1950s and 60s used a variety of classical techniques in their buildings. We reimagined their approach to classics to create a modern house.

The main facade of the house consists of numerous transparent glass columns glowing during nighttime and creating the image of a floating crystal castle. We redesigned this fundamental structural element in a unique and fresh way of choosing glass as its shell material.

Panoramic French windows make the building more monumental by visual height augmentation, and double-height halls give you the feeling that you are in a very special place.

Besides, due to the entrance landscape, the green public space was expanded. We made the facade of the building symmetrical to make it fit the architectural context of the so-called Stalinist style. "Kutuzovsky XII" does not imitate the image of the past, but preserves the spirit and the style of the historic avenue.

Project location

Address:Kutuzovsky Ave, 12, Moskva, Russia

Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
Cite: "Kutuzovskiy XII Residential Building / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners" 21 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953367/kutuzovskiy-xii-residential-building-tsimailo-lyashenko-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

