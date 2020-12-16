Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. NGỌC House / Story Architecture

NGỌC House / Story Architecture

Save this project
NGỌC House / Story Architecture
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

© Minq Bui© Minq Bui© Minq Bui© Minq Bui+ 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Minq Bui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dulux, Toto, Eurowindow, Rita Vo
  • Architect In Charge:Story Architecture
  • Construction:Minh Châu Construction
  • City:Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Text description provided by the architects. NGỌC House was built at Nha Be district, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh City is an urban area with high population density and small living space, leading to many members living in the same house. Ngoc's house is designed for members of different ages including grandparents, parents and children.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

So organizing a suitable living space for many members living in the same house to feel comfortable, private but easily connected is a top task for our office. We design the transparent floor space next to the core of the ladder, creating the connection of floors by stairs and by the floor space. In front of the bedrooms, there is a loggia to relax for each member of that bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

Between the loggia of the two bedrooms is the floor space in order to create a private distance but with a connection, and at the same time the floor space works to get the light and wind for the bedrooms indirectly. The landing space of the stairs is used as a private play space for children. Behind the house is a large yard that increases the ventilation of the kitchen area and is the ideal place to read the newspaper and sip a cup of coffee.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Security is also of primary concern when the house is located in a densely populated city. The façade is designed with sunshades and folding doors that can open and close arbitrarily, the door can be closed to ensure security when the owner is away and when the door is open, it will increase ventilation. Sunshades allow homeowners to maximize visibility outside but can still limit the view of strangers entering.

Save this picture!
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Story Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "NGỌC House / Story Architecture" 16 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953362/ngoc-house-story-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream