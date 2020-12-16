Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  H7 House / COOMA Arquitectura

H7 House / COOMA Arquitectura

H7 House / COOMA Arquitectura

© Gonzalo Martinez

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, House Interiors
Belén de Escobar, Argentina
  Architects: COOMA Arquitectura
  Area:  312
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Gonzalo Martinez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Grupo Edfan, Hunter Douglas, Industrias Saladillo, Iwin Aberturas
  Lead Architects:Guillermo Higa, Martin Diaz, Maria Laura Patrignani
  Design Team:Julia Rosso
  City:Belén de Escobar
  Country:Argentina
© Gonzalo Martinez
Text description provided by the architects. Home VII is a single-family housing project located in a context of new urbanization on the north Buenos Aires city, Escobar district. Given the eventual use of the house, the limitations of the urbanization and the characteristics of the land, the project is condensed into a reduced perimeter to release the 0 level.

© Gonzalo Martinez
Planta
© Gonzalo Martinez
A series of concrete partitions on the ground floor function as a structure, filters the continuous space that contracts and expands towards the lake, articulating the social functions of the house in a sequence Yard - Living (double height) - Land - Lake.

© Gonzalo Martinez
Section
© Gonzalo Martinez
© Gonzalo Martinez
The concrete partitions give support to the mezzanine and a metal volume, which functions as a membrane that reconstructs the perimeter of the house, closing the private spaces and generating porosity in the voids, acting as a solar and visual filter towards boundaries.

© Gonzalo Martinez
© Gonzalo Martinez
