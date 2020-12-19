Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. H+M House / e.Re studio

H+M House / e.Re studio

Save this project
H+M House / e.Re studio

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: e.Re studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  387
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Signify, Dulux ICI Paint, Grohe Sanitary Fittings, LIXIL　, SIKA waterproofing, TAMKO roofing shingles, TOTO sanitary wares, Tostem, Trimble Navigation, Wisma Sehati
  • Design Team:Regina Winarni, Sarip Mulyadi, Yemima Christiana
  • Clients:Hendra Widjaja, Merry Widjaja
  • Engineering:Christian Sunarto
  • Consultants:Levina Zefanya
  • City:Bandung
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Started from the need of unblocked view, the client briefed us to create a house that enabled them to enjoy the view from many areas of the house. Located in a high end residential estate in northern part of Bandung. 3 Storey houses in Bandung with unblocked hill & valley view of eastern Bandung.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Section G
Section G
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Another challenge was to create quite a lot of spaces for the client future needs in a relatively not too large land plot. We combined both unblocked view potential & the need of space into this modern style house. The exterior part was dominated by black paint color to reduce the glare due to it's east - west orientation. We also created large hanging wall as a shade against hot western sun. The interior part was dominated with white color and timber accent to keep the warm ambience.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Timber element was displayed beautifully on it's floating teak staircase as one of the feature. Climate wise, this house requires no aircon and flooded with plenty of natural light. Fresh air will continuously flowing in and out. For sure, the client will have relatively low utilities bill.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
e.Re studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "H+M House / e.Re studio " 19 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953357/h-plus-m-house-ere-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream