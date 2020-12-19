H+M House / e.Re studio

+ 26

Houses • Bandung, Indonesia Architects: e.Re studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 387 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Mario Wibowo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Signify Dulux ICI Paint , Grohe Sanitary Fittings , LIXIL , SIKA waterproofing , TAMKO roofing shingles , TOTO sanitary wares , Tostem , Trimble Navigation , Wisma Sehati Manufacturers:

Design Team: Regina Winarni, Sarip Mulyadi, Yemima Christiana

Clients: Hendra Widjaja, Merry Widjaja

Engineering: Christian Sunarto

Consultants: Levina Zefanya

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Started from the need of unblocked view, the client briefed us to create a house that enabled them to enjoy the view from many areas of the house. Located in a high end residential estate in northern part of Bandung. 3 Storey houses in Bandung with unblocked hill & valley view of eastern Bandung.

Another challenge was to create quite a lot of spaces for the client future needs in a relatively not too large land plot. We combined both unblocked view potential & the need of space into this modern style house. The exterior part was dominated by black paint color to reduce the glare due to it's east - west orientation. We also created large hanging wall as a shade against hot western sun. The interior part was dominated with white color and timber accent to keep the warm ambience.

Timber element was displayed beautifully on it's floating teak staircase as one of the feature. Climate wise, this house requires no aircon and flooded with plenty of natural light. Fresh air will continuously flowing in and out. For sure, the client will have relatively low utilities bill.