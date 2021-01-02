Five Houses / Nommo Arquitetos

+ 26

Houses, Housing • Bom Retiro, Brazil Architects: Nommo Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8191 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carlotto Esquadrias

Lead Architects: Helio Dorta / Elaine Fuson

Project Team: Anderson Luis de Almeida / Luana Barichello / Fernanda Linero / Jefferson Carollo Filho / Matheus Bandoch

Cliente: Baltic Incorporações Imobiliárias

Engineering: Baltic Incorporações Imobiliárias

City: Bom Retiro

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Five houses occupy a corner lot in a residential neighborhood in Curitiba. Outside, the feeling is one of unity, since geometrically there are no divisions between the houses, and in terms of materiality the whole building was treated in the same way: white at the top and stone at the bottom. Only the gates mark the entrances.

The initial challenge was to deploy the five houses – which was a demand from the client and builder – on a perfectly square plot. The solution came through different units that converge in a space that concentrates three of the five yards.

There was a search for individuality by bringing specific characteristics to each unit. The houses have different plants and solar orientations, but all units generate products with a wide relationship between the social area and the patio, laundry room with isolated service patio, and spacious and well-ventilated rooms.

In all houses, light was sought to its maximum potential, making use of cutouts in the plans, zenith lighting and wide windows that go from floor to ceiling. The use of white also reinforces this premise.

Above all, we sought an architecture that allows residents to experience the neighborhood atmosphere, maintaining a close relationship with the neighborhood and a uniform aesthetic, which ties together a commonly fragmented urban landscape.