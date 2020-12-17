Submit a Project Advertise
  House 93 / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

House 93 / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

House 93 / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

  Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio V2 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Anacleto, Aukot, Canalini, Hormigon CR
  • Design Team:Eugenia Arive, Rocío Real
  • City:City Bell
  • Country:Argentina
© Alejandro Peral
Text description provided by the architects. The house "Chacra 93" is located in the suburbs of the city of La Plata, City Bell. On a 2,300 m² plot. The client asked us for a low-cost weekend house, which would later become her permanent home, so we chose to use raw materials and low maintenance. The use of exposed concrete predominates in walls, floors, ceilings, and fixed furniture. For the walls, vertical pine wood boards were used as formwork, which was then treated and used as exterior paneling.

© Alejandro Peral
Axonometricc
Axonometricc
© Alejandro Peral
The house was designed from a pure volume of concrete, 24.00 m x 9.00 m, which is drilled and generates different situations that accompany the interior spaces and respond to the climatic conditions. This box is complete with a charred wood sunshade that protects the interior spaces and gives the house identity.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
With an access hall, the house connects directly with the green spaces that characterize this project, and at the same time, it functions as a dividing axis for public and private spaces.

© Alejandro Peral
Sections
Sections
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
A circulatory bellow parallel to the front provides privacy in relation to the street to the main spaces. While the back of the building is fluidly linked to the outside through a wide gallery.

© Alejandro Peral
Estudio V2 Arquitectos
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House 93 / Estudio V2 Arquitectos" [Chacra 93 / Estudio V2 Arquitectos] 17 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953350/house-93-v2-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

