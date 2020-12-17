Quality Spaces in Small Areas: Brazilian Apartments Below 50m2

Save this picture! Ibira Apartment / Sala2 Arquitetura. Photo © Evelyn Muller

Solutions for small-scale apartments are becoming more and more needed due to the increasingly smaller apartments being built in the centers of Brazil's major cities. The high price of land, combined with the current laws and regulations, has boosted the construction of gradually smaller dwellings - which can often translate into lower quality of life for its residents.

However, that is not always the case, while architecture can play a fundamental role in transforming a small concrete and masonry box into a pleasant home that fulfills the needs of its dwellers. We have gathered 10 examples of apartments in Brazil, between 24m2 and 48m2, that transform small areas into quality spaces.

Ibira Apartment / Sala2 Arquitetura. Photo © Evelyn Muller

Lido 501 Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura. Photo © Marcelo Donadussi

Promenade Apartment / Pedro Haruf. Photo © Dentro Fotografia

Studio Saint Hilaire / Antonio Armando de Araújo - Arquitetura e Design. Photo © Evelyn Müller

Liberdade Apartments / TODOS Arquitetura. Photo © Alexandre Suplicy

CARMELO560 Apartments / OYTO Arquitetura, Planejamento e Construção. Photo © Norio Ito

YG Loft / Studio VRM. Photo © Artur Dias

Pinheiros 383 / Goma Oficina. Photo © Lauro Rocha

Barros Apartment / Matú Arquitetura. Photo © Cris Farhat