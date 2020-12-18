From Playful Methodologies to Fictional Possibilities: 5 Emerging Practices in Europe

Save this picture! House In Rua do Paraíso / fala. Image © fala

Five emerging architecture studio profiles from Portugal, Spain, France, and the Czech Republic have been chosen by New Generations, a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video-interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations launches a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every two weeks Archdaily will publish a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

fala | Porto, Portugal

A functional disorder

Save this picture! Uneven House / Fala. Image © Ricardo Loureiro

fala is a naïve architecture practice based in Porto, led by Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares and Ahmed Belkhodja. Established in 2013, the atelier works with methodic optimism in a workspace that boasts a charming chaos with no apparent hierarchies. To date, they have applied their playful methodology on a wide range of projects, from territories to birdhouses.

Vojtěch Rada | Prague, Czech Republic

Fictional possibilities

Save this picture! Hybrids versus Theodolite / Vojtěch Rada. Image © Vojtěch Rada

Vojtěch Rada is a talented artist with an additional background in architecture currently based in Prague, running his own independent practice since 2018. Although educated as an architect, he uses those tools not as a method of construction, but rather as a method for thinking about problems important to him, questioning the future of our virtual and fictional meats.

Architectural Affairs | Porto, Portugal

Architecture as a responsibility to be, exist and see

Save this picture! Casa do Bosque / Architectural Affairs. Image © Architectural Affairs

Founded by Andreia Garcia (Porto, 2016), Architectural Affairs works the discipline of architecture in three dimensions – project, curatorship and edition. Together with an in-house team, as well as external collaborators such as artists, sociologists and anthropologists, the practice is constantly trying to refine the best way to observe the world we live in.

a/LTA | Rennes, France

Provoking luck and seizing opportunities

Save this picture! 45 Housing Units in Nantes / a/LTA. Image © S. Chalmeau

Maxime Le Trionnaire and Gwenaël Le Chapelain combine contradictory properties to form the studio, a/LTA. Starting out by winning the Amazonie Tower Competition, the firm is currently based in Rennes and Paris, operating between freedom, diversity and mastery. The “smooth” and the “rough”, is perhaps what could characterize the architecture of a/LTA, recalling the “striated spaces” that were dear to Gilles Deleuze, traversed by speed and slowness.

FRPO | Madrid, Spain

Working internationally

Save this picture! Elcano Building / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol. Image © Imagen Subliminal

As a continuation of a collaboration that began in 2005, Fernando Rodriguez and Pablo Oriol established FRPO in 2008 as a natural evolution of their previous professional experiences. From their open-plan office space in Madrid, FRPO has been internationally-recognized and is currently undertaking projects in Mexico and the US.

