Mulungu House / Venta Arquitetos + Mariana Meneguetti

Architects: Mariana Meneguetti, Venta Arquitetos
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Federico Cairoli
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sika, Lafarge Holcim, Amanco, Cecrisa, Deca, Fabrimar, Gerdau, La Fonte, Ladrilhos Petrópolis, Tigre, Tramontina
Text description provided by the architects. The house takes its name from the Mulungu tree (Erythrina Mulungu) that we found on the site.
The crystals on the three fronts that face the central courtyard multiply the reflection of the trunk, the sky, and the stems. The paths around the house also multiply in spirals, in a succession of patios: the ground floor, the central patio and the free space.
Red ceramic bricks form the ground floor, ground walls and raised walls; bricks in closed and semi-open planes, where the wind passes.