House on the Hill / KOMINORU Design

Houses • Japan Architects: KOMINORU Design

Area: 108 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Katsumasa Tanaka

Manufacturers: Takahiro Wood

Architect In Charge: Minoru Ko

Design Team: KOMINORU Design

Structure Engineer: Tomonori Kawata

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A house located on a hill overlooking the Tanzawa Mountains. Inspired by the work of the owner, a woodworking artist, the volume is like a carved piece of wood. The unevenness pierced from the volume becomes an opening for high side lights, balcony, etc., and guides the ever-changing light into the room.

The living room on the first floor, the bath on the second floor, and the terrace on the roof are turned toward the mountains so that you can enjoy the view of the magnificent mountains.

Random knots of wood on the exterior material and uneven plastering on the interior walls played a role as an element connecting the space and the material.