Xinghan Theatrical Platform / DUS Studio

+ 39

Landscape Architecture • Hanzhong, China Architects: DUS Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: iNNS

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 四川成都南玻 , 宝钢集团 , 广东亚洲铝业有限公司

Architect In Charge: Maohui Wu

Design Team: Maohui Wu、Kuan Li、Wei Zhao、Lixiang Liu、Wenqi Wei

Engineering: Shanghai Lintongyan Liguohao Earthwork Construction Engineering Consulting Co.,Ltd.

Landscape: Shanghai Julong Greening Development Co.,Ltd.

Collaborator: Beijing Fengshangshiji Culture Media Co.,Ltd.

Client: Hanzhong Cultural Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd，Wuxi Lingshan Industrial Co.,Ltd.

City: Hanzhong

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. High platform is the principal architectural form of palaces and ceremonies in the Han Dynasty. It has been widely used in traditional official buildings in later generations for its supreme majesty. The Ancient Platform Built in the Han Dynasty and the General-Appointment Platform are the relics of high-rise buildings dating back to the Han Dynasty in Hanzhong. “Such a handful of clay remains the foundation of the Han Royal Family.” What happened more than 2,000 years ago seems to be still available for exploration.

We intend to build such a Han platform that reminds people of the history of the Han Dynasty at Xinghan Scenic Spot. Standing at the entrance square of “Xinghan Scenic Spot”, through the inner city gate, visitors can see that the Han Palace in the distance is properly “placed” on the nearby Han Platform. The Hanyuan Lake, which spans 300 meters, overlaps far and near sights, presenting a view of scenic spot full of the sense of time-travel like a Chinese landscape painting.

Save this picture! view from the stands. Image © iNNS

Layers of stone steps of the Han Platform guide visitors walking through the inner city gate and cross the Golden Water Bridge. And then, visitors will be shocked by the sight that the Han Palace is already covered by the high platform. Beneath the high platform are grassy steps as far as the eye can reach, and whether the square royal city with towering walls stand above the high platform?

Visitors will come up out of imagination and expectation. However, only a lake with mountains standing far away leaps to the eyes. The majestic Han Palace, which was once stacked on the high platform, is far away from a pool of clear water, standing on the hillside. Such a sharp impression contrast makes Han Platform far beyond the visual focus and cognition of tourists, becoming a guiding tool and supporter of the subject.

Xinghan Theatrical Platform was originally designed to be a major watching area for the large-scale outdoor performance “Tianhan Legend” in the Xinghan Scenic Spot. The Han Palace is a well-deserved protagonist for the Xinghan Scenic Spot, so the design of the theatrical platform followed the general idea of subordination, blanking and contrast from the beginning. According to the original intention, we concealed the physical function of the building in the form of “Platform”, a form of the base in the Han Dynasty, so that visitors “cannot see the front part from the front”, namely, only seeing the Han Palace but not the Han platform; “cannot see the rear part from the rear”, namely, seeing the Han Palace again but not the Han platform. In this way, the invisible image of the Xinghan Theatrical Platform is created.