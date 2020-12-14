Stefano Boeri Develops Concepts and Pavilions for the Italian Anti-Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri, together with a team of consultants, has created the architectural and communicative concept behind the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Under the slogan "With a flower, Italy comes back to life", the approved proposal, requested by the Italian Special Commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Domenico Arcuri, includes the campaign logo, the temporary pavilions, and mobile information totem in public spaces.

"With the image of a springtime flower, we wanted to create an architecture that would convey a symbol of serenity and regeneration. Getting vaccinated will be an act of civic responsibility, love for others, and the rediscovery of life. If this virus has locked us up in hospitals and homes, the vaccine will bring us back into contact with life and the nature that surrounds us", explains Stefano Boeri. The integrated proposal presented by the Italian architect, in collaboration with a team of consultants for the Anti-Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign encompasses three elements. In fact, the creative task has generated the campaign logo in its various forms; the design for the temporary pavilions to be used for administrating the vaccine in the main Italian squares, and a mobile information totem to be set up in public places.

Approved and in its final stages, Boeri’s proposal “associates the vaccination campaign with a flower, an icon not only of the tremendous biodiversity found throughout Italy but also a symbol of the natural cycle of life and continuous rebirth”. Inspired by the Primrose flower, the first to blossom after the long winter and announce the re-awakening of Nature and the arrival of Spring, the project puts in place circular layouts for the easily dismantled and re-assembled pavilions that will be erected in Italy’s squares and public spaces. Visible from above, large versions of the flower will be printed on the pavilion roofs, sidewalls, and information totems. Linking every aspect of the campaign, “Italy’s squares will then visually blossom with a flower”.

Set on a prefabricated wooden base, the circular pavilion takes on a textile cover featuring a combination of different recyclable and natural biodegradable water-resistant materials. Moreover, “the roof will house a system of photovoltaic panels designed to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of the entire pavilion. The partitions for the internal spaces will be created using prefabricated textile systems notable for their lightweight, flexibility, sound absorption, and transparency”. Finally, the organization of the interior spaces of the pavilion includes both the spaces necessary for the administration of the vaccine and those for acceptance and waiting after vaccination; while the central core of the circle is designed to house service areas for operators.

