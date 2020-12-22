Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ZJA Designs Underwater Museum for a Shipwreck in Amsterdam

ZJA Designs Underwater Museum for a Shipwreck in Amsterdam

Save this article
ZJA Designs Underwater Museum for a Shipwreck in Amsterdam

ZJA Architects has designed a project for an underwater museum around a ship previously beached in the English town of Hastings. The proposal would see the shipwreck preserved and moved to the city of Amsterdam, its namesake, within a fully enclosed dock with transparent windows. The proposal would allow researchers to investigate the wreck, and at the same time, the public could experience the ship and treasures within.

Courtesy of ZJACourtesy of ZJACourtesy of ZJACourtesy of ZJA+ 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJA
Courtesy of ZJA

As ZJA outlines, on a stormy night in 1749, the Dutch East India Company ship the Amsterdam could no longer be steered. As a last resort, the captain sought shelter close to the coast and beached the Amsterdam on the shoreline. All 330 sailors, carpenters, soldiers, officers and passengers reached the shore unharmed, but in the following months the ship was enveloped by seven meters of sand. The Amsterdam is the best-preserved ship of the Dutch East India Company; as the design team explains, understanding and preserving the content of the Amsterdam will bring to light hundreds of connections and objects from 18th century Amsterdam.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJA
Courtesy of ZJA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJA
Courtesy of ZJA

"The Amsterdam is a treasure chamber that shows us how financial resources, information and technology, cultures, politics and violence, trade and globalization, innovation and exploitation merge." Commissioned by the VOC Ship Amsterdam Foundation and led by Amsterdam city archeologist Jerzy Gawronski, Deloitte, Mammoet, and VEKA Shipyards, the design team at ZJA devised a plan to enclose the wreck and bring it to Amsterdam. A specially designed salvage dock will lift the wreck, water and all, and sail it to Amsterdam. When moored, a canopy would be added to allow the dock to be used as research facility and a venue for visitors.

News via ZJA

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "ZJA Designs Underwater Museum for a Shipwreck in Amsterdam" 22 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953211/zja-designs-underwater-museum-for-a-shipwreck-in-amsterdam> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream