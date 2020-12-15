Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
The George Residential Building / Dok Architecten

The George Residential Building / Dok Architecten

© Arjen Schmitz

  Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  Architects: Dok Architecten
  Area:  8487
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Arjen Schmitz
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Wienerberger
  Lead Architect:Pieter Lievense
  Design Team:Niek Slijkerman, Johan Rombouts, Patrick Cannon
  City:Amsterdam
© Arjen Schmitz
© Arjen Schmitz

Text description provided by the architects. Zuidas is a popular location close to the train station, Schiphol and the city centre of Amsterdam. It's a business area dominated by imposing office buildings. The George is the first human, green and exuberant gesture here. The festive building has 11 floors and 47 flats, varying in size from 88 to 196 square metres. The south side is a series of stacked green terraces and balconies, which gradually fan out into a wide base.

© Arjen Schmitz
© Arjen Schmitz

This base curls up on the sides of the building like a dress billowing in the summer wind. Because the flats shift in relation to one other, each floor plan has a different shape and quality. The actual façade is transparent and consists of triple-glazed fronts, which can completely unfold. The north side is characterised by a trisected façade with a free relief of glazed brickwork. Two concrete entrances lead to a green hall full of trees, a curled staircase leading upward and an 80-square-metre communal terrace on the second floor, where residents can meet among the greenery.

© Arjen Schmitz
© Arjen Schmitz
Fifth floor plan
Fifth floor plan
Sketch
Sketch
© Arjen Schmitz
© Arjen Schmitz

The striking bowl-shaped roof collects rainwater in water storage and is filled with PVC panels. While the rainwater drains the vegetation, the solar power supplies the central parts of the building with electricity. The George is committed to a healthy and social living environment in a metropolitan area.

© Arjen Schmitz
© Arjen Schmitz

Project location

Address:Zuidas, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dok Architecten
Cite: "The George Residential Building / Dok Architecten" 15 Dec 2020. ArchDaily.

