World
World
Big Loft House / KOMINORU Design

Big Loft House / KOMINORU Design

© Katsumasa Tanaka

  Architects: KOMINORU Design
  Area:  129
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Katsumasa Tanaka
    Manufacturers: MARUSHIKA Ceramics
  Architect In Charge:Minoru Ko
  Design Team:KOMINORU Design
  Structural Engineer:Megumi Tamura
  Country:Japan
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Text description provided by the architects. There was a traditional scenery of thatched-roof houses and rice fields In the Tokyo west side area. We tried to revive the original scenery by a thick thatched-roof.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Katsumasa Tanaka
We made a large volume roof with a continuous eaves and set back window holes. The daughter is living in the big roof and her parents is living under the roof. The big roof gives different characters for the top and bottom space.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
Section
Section

The surplus space of the roof is designed for a high side light for the 1st floor. That makes the 1st floor is filled with charming day lights and quiet environment. The 2nd floor is a large attic style space for children playing. The arrangement of the windows is to fit the pattern of the exterior wood chips.

© Katsumasa Tanaka
