Alexandre-de-Sève Town House / Guillaume Lévesque architecte

Save this project
Alexandre-de-Sève Town House / Guillaume Lévesque architecte

© Charles Lanteigne photo© Charles Lanteigne photo© Charles Lanteigne photo© Charles Lanteigne photo+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montreal, Canada
  • Collaborating Architect:Matisse Aubin Thuot
  • Structural Engineer And General Contractor:GENIEX
  • Mechnanical And Electrical Engineer:Group Cémec Inc,
  • Landscape Architect:L’espace paysage, Martine Boudreault
  • City:Montreal
  • Country:Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
© Charles Lanteigne photo

Text description provided by the architects. In 2017, the townhouse owners contacted Montreal architect Guillaume Lévesque for a very unique renovation project. They wanted to transform an old 1880s duplex into a multi-unit and harmonize the original style of the building with a decidedly contemporary and uncluttered addition.

© Charles Lanteigne photo
Section B-B
© Charles Lanteigne photo

Restoration. Restoring a 19th-century house while retaining the heritage and creating a contemporary addition is quite a challenge. The original 60m2 building has been fully restored and converted into two apartments: a two-floor 4 ½ and a 3 ½ on the second floor. Both apartments have an open plan with abundant fenestration with large 3.65m high side windows carved into the brick wall. The attic has been completely covered with new slate tiles. The dormers and woodworking have been completely rebuilt.

© Charles Lanteigne photo

Addition of a contemporary townhouse. A 180m2 contemporary addition on three levels was also built at the back of the building. The basement includes a double garage with concealed doors and storage rooms. The living room on the ground floor opens through large sliding doors onto a 4m x 12m outdoor terrace. It covers the driveway to the garage in the basement and offers a magnificent space for a dining room and sunny outdoor living room. The second floor contains the master bedroom, two bathrooms, and a living room which can also be a guest bedroom.

© Charles Lanteigne photo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Charles Lanteigne photo
© Charles Lanteigne photo

The addition includes large openings providing all interior spaces with a considerable amount of natural light. A sober facing of black metal panels covers the contemporary addition and gives the whole a neat finish.

© Charles Lanteigne photo

Overcoming Constraints. The Ville-Marie borough required that the existing building be preserved and restored. A challenge that the team of architects, accompanied by tinsmith craftsmen, cabinet makers, and masons, has successfully taken up.

© Charles Lanteigne photo

About this office
Guillaume Lévesque architecte
Office

