Graham Foundation Announces 2020 Grants to Organizations Exploring Challenges in Architecture

Save this picture! Miguel Fernández de Castro and Natalia Mendoza, research for "The Absolute Restoration of All Things".From the 2020 organizational grant to Storefront for Art and Architecture for the exhibition series "Building Cycles 2". Image Courtesy of the artist

The Chicago-based Graham Foundation has just announced its support to 36 international organizations “leading projects that respond to today’s challenges, foster new connections across disciplines, and expand the field of architecture”. Based everywhere in the world, these associations push forward the work of eminent and emerging architects, artists, designers, critics, curators, scholars, and others, to explore new possibilities for the field and engage practitioners and the public worldwide.

Founded in 1956, the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts fosters the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society. Created by a bequest from Ernest R. Graham (1866–1936), a prominent Chicago architect and protégé of Daniel Burnham, it has supported through the award of more than $40.3 million for 4,730 grants over the past 64 years.

Encouraging a wide range of projects and figures, the grants also help assist new editorial projects and forthcoming publications including student-led journals and inventive programs to support critics in residencies and global correspondents writing about the city. Check below for some of the awarded projects and discover on the official website the complete list of 2020 organizational grantees, as well as descriptions of the awarded projects.

Save this picture! Nari Ward, rendering for "Battleground Beacon", 2020. Graphite on paper.From the 2020 organizational grant to Prospect New Orleans for the exhibition "Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow". Image Courtesy of the artist

Exhibitions currently on view include

After the Plaster Foundation, or, "Where can we live?" Queens Museum

Empathy Revisited: designs for more than one, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, Istanbul Biennial



Save this picture! Soraia Teixeira, "Public Devices for Therapy", Bes?ktas Peer, Istanbul, 2020From the 2020 organizational grant to Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts for the exhibition "Empathy Revisited: designs for more than one, 5th Istanbul Design Biennial". Image © Kayhan Kaygusuz

Exhibitions opening soon include

Save this picture! Olalekan Jeyifous, "…other seasonal occupancy neighborhoods", 2020. The Museum of Modern Art, New York. From the 2020 organizational grant to The Museum of Modern Art for the exhibition "Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America". Image Courtesy of the artist

Digital initiatives include

JustDesign, a new database focused on firm culture and labor practices by The Architecture Lobby

YOU BE MY ALLY, a web-based augmented reality (AR) app by Jenny Holzer presented by the University of Chicago

The Funambulist Correspondents, a series of open-access articles that activate the global network of The Funambulist

Save this picture! Jonathan Fredrickson and Tobin Del Cuore, still from "The Sky Was Different", 2020. Digital film, 50 min. From the 2020 organizational grant to Hubbard Street Dance Chicago for the film "The Sky Was Different". Image Courtesy of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Newly commissioned works include

The Sky Was Different, a film by Jonathan Fredrickson made at the midcentury Schweikher Housein Schaumburg, IL, featuring the full-company of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Black Reconstruction Collective Manifesting Textile, a multi-layered textile installation by Black Reconstruction Collective to be included in an upcoming exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art

Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow, featuring an intergenerational group of artists from the US, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe at Prospect New Orleans

2020–21 Serpentine Pavilion designed by Counterspace, a women-led Johannesburg-based collaborative architectural studio

Save this picture! Serpentine Pavilion 2020–21 designed by Counterspace. Design render, exterior view. From the 2020 organizational grant to Serpentine Galleries for the exhibition "Serpentine Pavilion 2020–21 designed by Counterspace". Image Courtesy of Counterspace

Residencies with current and upcoming deadlines include

Acute Anglesis accepting proposals for Interior Landscape Residencies at Space P11 in Chicago, IL

Places Journal will soon launch the program Critics-in-Residence in Architecture and Landscape Architecture to support new voices in design discourse

Save this picture! Andi Schmied, Central Park view from the 100th floor Private Ballroom of Central Park Club, 1,550 feet, Central Park Tower, designed by Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture; upon completion, will be the tallest residential tower on the planet, 2020.From the 2020 organizational grant to Fenester for the publication "Private Views: A High-Rise Panorama of Manhattan". Image Courtesy of the artist

Publication series include

CCA Singles from Canadian Centre for Architecture includes new titles by Robert Kett, Esra Ackan, and Bas Princen, among others

Design Matters series from Dalhousie Architectural Press includes two titles edited by Gavin Renwick, Kai Wood Mah, and Patrick Lynn Rivers

Notebooks Series from Juan de la Cosa / John of the Thing includes three new titles focusing on the work of Pedro&Juana, Rodrigo Ortíz Monasterio, and Ettore Sottsass

News via The Graham Foundation.