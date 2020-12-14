Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. House MA / WE-S architecten

House MA / WE-S architecten

Save this project
House MA / WE-S architecten
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Dental Clinic, Houses
Ingelmunster, Belgium
  • Architects: WE-S architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  285
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Johnny Umans
  • Client:Anke Deschamp
  • Program:Dental practice and apartment
  • City:Ingelmunster
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The client wishes to build a dental practice and an apartment on a plot of barely 85m2. The plot opens up along two sides and has a magnificent view to a new marina to be developed along the channel of Ingelmunster at the back of the site. Stringent building codes dictate a maximum building envelope of 3 storeys.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The dental practice should focus on the marina, the apartment on the Waterstraat. A two-sided exposure for the dental practice on the one hand, and optimal daylight entering the apartment on the other hand, result in a solution that stacks both programs instead of separating them.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The maximum building envelope is manipulated so to provide two south facing terraces for the apartment above. These manipulations make the building read as a combination of three geometric volumes, stacked gradually on top of each other.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
WE-S architecten
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "House MA / WE-S architecten" 14 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953044/house-ma-we-s-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream