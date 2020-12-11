Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Switzerland
  5. Sprössling Daycare / Marazzi Reinhardt

Sprössling Daycare / Marazzi Reinhardt

Save this project
Sprössling Daycare / Marazzi Reinhardt

© Ladina Bischof© Ladina Bischof© Ladina Bischof© Ladina Bischof+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Day Care
Winterthur, Switzerland
  • Architects: Marazzi Reinhardt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ladina Bischof
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nemetschek, Agglomerati di Cemento, Forbo, Külling AG, Laufen AG, Mosa
  • Lead Architects:Andreas Reinhardt
  • Landscape:Atelier Oriri Landschaftsarchitekten
  • City:Winterthur
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

Text description provided by the architects. Two organizations initiated the project for daycare for children and exhibition space. The daycare center is designed for two groups of children with and without disabilities.

Save this picture!
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

The exhibition space will serve as a supplement to the Villa Sträuli and must be able to be used for different purposes (studio/gallery).

Save this picture!
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
Save this picture!
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

The building site is part of the green space surrounding the old town center. The ensemble of parks and villas must not be affected by the new building. Across-shaped building creates courtyards between the existing building and the new building, which are used in different ways.

Save this picture!
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sträulistrasse, Winterthur, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marazzi Reinhardt
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareSwitzerland
Cite: "Sprössling Daycare / Marazzi Reinhardt" 11 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953042/sprossling-daycare-marazzi-reinhardt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream