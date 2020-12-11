Sprössling Daycare / Marazzi Reinhardt

+ 23

Day Care • Winterthur, Switzerland Architects: Marazzi Reinhardt

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 570 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Ladina Bischof

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Nemetschek Agglomerati di Cemento , Forbo , Külling AG , Laufen AG , Mosa Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Andreas Reinhardt

Landscape: Atelier Oriri Landschaftsarchitekten

City: Winterthur

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Two organizations initiated the project for daycare for children and exhibition space. The daycare center is designed for two groups of children with and without disabilities.

The exhibition space will serve as a supplement to the Villa Sträuli and must be able to be used for different purposes (studio/gallery).

The building site is part of the green space surrounding the old town center. The ensemble of parks and villas must not be affected by the new building. Across-shaped building creates courtyards between the existing building and the new building, which are used in different ways.