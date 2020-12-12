Historic Persian Minarets Reimagined in New Retrofuturism Series

In the past, minarets were considered an important architectural element serving several purposes. They were built adjacent to mosques for the call to prayer, as well as at the entrances of cities as a main focal point to guide travelers. Today, however, the need for minarets has decreased as they have become tokens of historic times.

In the latest collection of his photo-series "Retrofuturism", Iranian architect and visual artist Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar introduced a new function to historic Persian minarets through imaginary illustrations that compliment the aged brick structures with contemporary industrial archeology.