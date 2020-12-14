Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Architectural Classics: Postgraduate Building / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Architectural Classics: Postgraduate Building / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Architectural Classics: Postgraduate Building / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Located on the north-eastern edge of downtown Bogota, Colombia, the Postgraduate Building of Jorge Tadeo Lozano University has become the hallmark of the campus, serving as the university's main gateway.

Exterior – Northern façade at night. Image © Enrique Guzmán
Exterior – Northern façade at night. Image © Enrique Guzmán

Along with fulfilling the current and future needs of the university in terms of spaces and the activities they will host, the building also enhances and responds to its surrounding urban environment.  

Longitude Cross-section
Longitude Cross-section
Transversal Cross-section
Transversal Cross-section

In order to provide the necessary offices, service facilities, cafeterias, and lecture halls laid out by the project, on a reduced lot no less, the planners had to add 8 floors worth of height to the structure. For the sake of functionality, the first three floors would house the cafeteria and administrative offices. This then resulted in the monumental task of figuring out the logistics behind getting thousands of students to class on the upper 5 floors. 

Interior – stairway. Image © Germán Tellez
Interior – stairway. Image © Germán Tellez

To tackle the issue of mobility--and in keeping with the belief that movement, communication, and learning go hand in hand--the designers created a hallway consisting of staircases and balconies, on full display to the surrounding city thanks to the large glass façade that covers the entire northside of the building. 

Perspectiva exterior. Image Cortesía de Rafael Gutiérrez
Perspectiva exterior. Image Cortesía de Rafael Gutiérrez

Opposite the north glass facade, which exposes the internal movement of the building,  the south facade encloses offices and lecture halls and takes on a more serene and sober aesthetic with its all-white concrete exterior. 

Exterior –façade. Image © Germán Tellez
Exterior –façade. Image © Germán Tellez

On the first floor of the building, there is a gallery that connects to the plaza via a stoa, a covered walkway that leads to the lobby of the building. 

Santa Fé, Colombia

Bogotá, Colombia

Bermúdez Arquitectos
Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Architectural Classics: Postgraduate Building / Bermúdez Arquitectos" [Clásicos de Arquitectura: Edificio de Posgrados / Bermúdez Arquitectos] 14 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952970/architectural-classics-postgraduate-building-bermudez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

