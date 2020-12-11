Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. Yulin Alley / Nhoow Architects

Yulin Alley / Nhoow Architects

Save this project
Yulin Alley / Nhoow Architects

© ICYWORKS© ICYWORKS© ICYWORKS© ICYWORKS+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Nhoow Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  ICYWORKS
  • Architect In Charge:Tang Zhang
  • Client:Chengdu Yulin East Road Community
  • City:Chengdu
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

Text description provided by the architects. Yulin Alley is initiated by Yulin East Road Community and Disable Persons Federation of Wuhou District, and is planned, designed and operated by Nhoow architects. It's a community center that is trying to create an environment of freedom and equality that suiting all. More people with disabilities will be encouraged to come and take part in our activities and more people can do more exploration attempts. We truly hope that everyone in Yulin Alley can get a little more than they expect and enjoy a good moment of life.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

In the previous work of the project, we conducted a five-month research with the community staff to get an in-depth understanding of the basic situation, daily behaviors and living habits of the disabled people in the community. The results showed that the disabled people in the community were mainly with hearing impairment and mood disorder. Most of them avoided community activities, because of "nothing to do" "not knowing" and "the unpredictability".

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

The space adopts a concave-convex misalignment plane layout, which makes the space almost free of visual dead corners and revolved in a lively moderate sense of security and distance. The facade treatment of interior and exterior, and the special outdoor seats with the reserved trees together create a fun atmosphere, which is convenient for strangers to communicate with each other.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

In order to meet the needs of different groups of people and achieve the purpose of “open and free”, various spaces including outdoor activity space, indoor activity space and grey space ( the transition space between the building and its external environment, in order to achieve the integration of interior and exterior ) and are designed in it. And inspired by “engawa ( an intervention space between interior and exterior, a typical of grey space ) ” in Japan and “Meiren Kao ( a chair wins its name for being sit by beauties and leaned along their waist ) ” in China, the floor of the outdoor space is raised to build outside seating area, forming a new open space that breaks the boundary between interior and exterior space.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

Besides, a membrane structure is used at the top of the space, allowing for a gentle introduction and reflection of light. And the flexible material and the solid wood structure form a balance between soft and rigid. More people with disabilities will be encouraged to come and take part in our activities. At the same time, the space will also become a window for more people to do more exploration attempts. And we truly hope that everyone in Yulin Alley can get a little more than they expect and enjoy a good moment of life.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

Since the opening on May, 2020, Yulin Alley has united the community, NPO, commercial brands and other social forces. On the one hand, we held various commercial pop-up events and public welfare activities every month to provide a rich life experience for the community residents. On the other hand，we will recruit aunts in the local community to be the staff of Yulin Alley, trying to build a set of business model and products with local community attributes, which will lay a solid foundation for the community residents and disabled people to start their own businesses in the future.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

Aimed at creating a place that supports entrepreneurship and participation in events by people with disabilities via their involvement throughout its planning, design, and running, this project is of great social significance to the community. The intimate alley spaces and the relationship between the internal and external spaces produces just the right degree of distance, increasing the visibility of people with disabilities, while ensuring that their presence is taken for granted without being over-emphasized.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3th Alley, Yulin Road East , Wuhou District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nhoow Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerChina
Cite: "Yulin Alley / Nhoow Architects" 11 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952947/yulin-alley-nhoow-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ICYWORKS

成都玉林东路巷子里 / 一介建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream