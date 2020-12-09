How to Support Fast Growing Small Cities? UN-Habitat's Participatory Incremental Urban Planning Tool

Save this picture! Satellite image of Bahir Dar (Ethiopia) Support of the Sustainable Structure Plan of Bahir Dar. Image Courtesy of UN-Habitat

The Un-Habitat or the United Nations agency for human settlements and sustainable urban development, whose primary focus is to deal with the challenges of rapid urbanization, has been developing innovative approaches in the urban design field, centered on the active participation of the community. ArchDaily has teamed up with UN-Habitat to bring you weekly news, article, and interviews that highlight this work, with content straight from the source, developed by our editors.

In order to support local governments in developing countries to implement the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, UN-Habitat has created the Participatory Incremental Urban Planning Toolbox, “a step-by-step methodology to assess, design, operationalize and implement urban planning processes”. The guideline proposes a timeline of phases, blocks, and activities, helping city leaders, stakeholders, and the community to have a comprehensive and strategic overview of the whole strategy.

Save this picture! Stakeholder engagement in Canaan (Haiti), 2016.. Image Courtesy of UN-Habitat

Providing a global framework of the whole planning process, UN-Habitat's Participatory Incremental Urban Planning Tool is dedicated to the city leaders, the city planners, the civil society, the investors as well as the private sector. Drawing a timeline of phases, blocks, and activities, the toolbox helps the different urban stakeholders to better understand their role in the city’s vision, policies, strategies, plans, and projects. Defining a process framework rather than a design framework, and establishing a simplified roadmap based on UN-Habitat’s extensive experiences in multiple cities, the incremental and flexible toolbox tailors the planning process, according to the available resources and capacities of the context. Moreover, promoting an intervention-oriented strategy, the open-source and modular guide places local authorities and citizens at the driver's seat of sustainable urban development.

By following the proposed planning recommendations, city leaders can have a better understanding of the key deliverables and the critical activities they should engage with, giving them a clearer idea of the plan and its impact on the residents. For the city planners and urban planning practitioners, the tool offers a step-by-step guide, a compilation of tools, operationalization, and implementation mechanisms to move the planning process from assessment to implementation. Finally, the tool is also designed to help civil society visualize in a simplified manner the complex process, and identify its critical role within the global vision.

Based on three main initiatives by the Un-Habitat - the New Urban Agenda (NUA), a shared vision for a better, more inclusive and sustainable urbanizing world; the International Guidelines on Urban and Territorial Planning (IG-UTP), a global framework for improving policies, plans and designs for cities and territories; and the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, that sets the sustainable development roadmap – the toolbox proposes an incremental approach for urban planning.

Consisting of four main phases - the Assessment, the Plan, the Operationalization, and the Implementation - the guideline includes 15 blocks and 69 activities, enhancing the adoption of participatory, inclusive, and sustainable practices. In fact, various levels of participatory approaches are proposed to define a participation strategy that engages stakeholders and the community in the process. Discover below the main headlines of the step by step guide for Participatory Incremental Urban Planning.

First Phase: Assessment

Preparing and understanding the context and the current situation of the city.

Save this picture! Belmopan (Belize) Belmopan Urban Development, Towards a sustainable garden city. Image Courtesy of UN-Habitat

Block A _ Contextualization

1- Physical, human, and information resource review

2- Legal, financial, partnerships and stakeholders review

3- Self-assessment internal working session

Block B _ Project Preparation

4- A guiding document

5- Resource mobilization

6- Project Office

7- Work Plan discussion between PO and champions

Block C _ Participation Set-Up

8- Participation strategy

9- Committee creation and Mobilization

10- Public launching with stakeholders

Block D _ Analysis & Diagnostic

11- Desk Research

12- Field research

13- Analysis

14- Analysis & Diagnostic workshop

15- Diagnostic

Save this picture! Workshop in Port-au-Prince (Haiti) Urban Development Initiative (UrDI) Canaan Area of Port-of-Prince. Image Courtesy of UN-Habitat

Second Phase: Plan

Developing the strategic framework which highlights the vision of the city, the conceptual plan that illustrates the main ideas, and the structure plan that identify the main uses per zone and the location of the infrastructure.

Block E _ Strategic Plan

16- Strategic Development Scenarios

17- Visioning Workshop

18- Spatial Strategy

19- Monitoring & Evaluation plan

Block F _ Conceptual Plan

20- Sustainable Urban Development principles

21- Conceptual planning workshop

22- Conceptual urban management boundary

23- Conceptual structure

24- Conceptual mixed-use planning

25- Implementation Strategy

26- Public hearings

Block G _ Structure Plan

27. Sustainable urban development standards workshop

28. Mobility system road network and standards

29. Integrated infrastructure network and standards

30. Urban green and pubilc space network

31. Smart mixed-use and density planning

32. Land subdivision standards

33. Heritage, cultural & social facilities

34. Environmental facilities

35. Housing policy

36. Implementation strategy

Block H _ Neighborhood Plans

37. Neighbourhood planning workshop

38.a Urban form and function (extension plan)

38.b Detailed density zoning (densification plan)

38.c Land readjustment / Slum upgrading / Rehabilitation planning (regeneration plan)

39.a Priority urban blocks design (extension plan)

39.b Urban form and function (densification plan)

39.c Urban form and function (regeneration plan)

40. Urban street design

41. Integrated infrastructure design

42. Public space design

43. Strategic and catalytic design

44. Social housing typologies

45. Implementation strategy

Third Phase: Operationalization

How Do We Get There?

Block I _ Action Plan

46. City action planning workshop

47. Feasibility study

48. Capital investment plan

49. Communication and advocacy strategy

Block J _Land Management

50. Land rights

51. Land administration and information

Block K _Financial Mechanisms

52. Land-based finance

53. Administrative charges and fees

54. External sources of revenues

Block L _Institutional Enablers

55. Institutional arrangements

56. Participatory urban governance

57. Partnerships

58. Capacity building

Block M _Legal Enablers

59. National and sub-national urban legal framework

60. Complementary legislation

60. Plenary session for plan approval

61. Legal instruments

Fourth Phase: Implementation

How Will We Implement and Monitor Out Progresses?

Block N _ Implementing Mechanisms

63. Final public presentation

64. Statutory planning mechanisms

65. Annual budgeting

66. Project and infrastructure implementation

Block O _ Accountability System

67. Monitoring and evaluation

68. Advocacy, feedback, and learning mechanisms

69. Incremental improvements

Info Via UN-Habitat.