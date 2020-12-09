Submit a Project Advertise
  Promotion Center of High-Tech Park / Atelier Apeiron - SZAD

Promotion Center of High-Tech Park / Atelier Apeiron - SZAD

Promotion Center of High-Tech Park / Atelier Apeiron - SZAD

© Schran Image

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center
Baoding, China
  • Architects: Atelier Apeiron - SZAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14980
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Schran Image
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 中国南玻集团股份有限公司
  • Architect In Charge:Yunchao Xu
  • Project Architects:Jiachuan Qi, Yongxian Fu, Hongrui Liu
  • Design Team:Kan Gao, Jianxuan Chen, Shengjie Zhang, Changjiang Yu
  • Construction Drawing Design:Xing Luo, Zhilan Zou, Zhen Li, Jiang Ling, Hongyu Zhao, Ping Li, Bin Cui, Xiaodong Liu
  • Interior:J&A
  • Landscape:Hill Landscape
  • Client:Hebei Shenbao Investment Development Co.,LTD.
  • City:Baoding
  • Country:China
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. Baoding is located on the edge of the Xiong'an New District, where is becoming a new central area for economic and industrial development in North China. However, the reality contradicting the government's ambition is that the construction of new industrial parks means that the urbanization of suburban land needs to retain and attract more talents and enterprises. Especially in the initial stage of all emerging industrial parks, it is very difficult to attract investment and promote products to the market.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
Sketch
Sketch
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

At beginning, we were commissioned to design an exhibition center for the high-tech park in Baoding. As the design developed, however, we re-evaluated the commission – instead of designing a single-function building, we proposed a Product Promotion and Business Center with flexible modular units that can accommodate the ever-changing needs in the future.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

The Promotion Center layouts are rectangular in the perimeter and round in the center to maximize the use of interior space and integrate public and private domain in an intricate way. The first and second levels provide open exhibition space for different uses. Another exhibition space with 360 degree ring-shaped, lifting peacefully 9 meters above ground, provides maximum flexibility for a wide range of product exhibition, as well as panoramic viewing platform for tourists and the local.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

This project also plays various important roles as the campus evolves. As the campus in its initial period, the center functions as an urban planning exhibition pavilion and an investment platform for different enterprises. In the near future, it will become exhibiting venue for the settled enterprises, product showroom, press conferences hall, and civic cultural center that amalgamating with the park around.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

As the first building ever built in the high-tech park, the Future Promotion Center expresses unique form to the investors and users with welcoming gesture. The lifting open exhibition space, the round corners, and the shiny metal skin – all harmonizing with its surrounding urban context and making itself an outstanding sculpture within the campus. As night falls, another delightful feature presents: a dynamic light show unfolding on its 8 meters floor-to-ceiling glass curtain wall, marking the pavilion not only a functional exhibiting venue but also an unexpectedly important piece itself in the high-tech park.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Xingfu West Street, Lianchi District, Baoding, Hebei, China

About this office
Atelier Apeiron - SZAD
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerChina
© Schran Image

