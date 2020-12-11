Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Yale Science Building / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Yale Science Building / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Other Facilities
New Haven, United States
  • Lead Architects:Mariko Masuoka
  • Design Team:Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects (Design Architect); Stantec (Architect of Record)
  • Clients:Yale University
  • Mep Engineering:Stantec
  • Structural Engineering:LeMessurier
  • Landscape:Reed Hilderbrand
  • Site/Geotechnical Engineer:Haley & Aldrich
  • Acoustical/Telecom:Acentech
  • Wind Consultant:RWDI
  • Greenhouse Consultant:Green House Engineering
  • Commissioning:Genesys Engineeering
  • Construction/Contractor:Dimeo Construction Company
  • Code Consultant:Jensen Hughes
  • Curtain Wall/Façade:Curtainwall Design Consulting
  • City:New Haven
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

Text description provided by the architects. Yale Science Building, its plaza, and connective underground concourse are transformative achievements in campus planning, building design, and scientific programming. The design—which addresses connectivity, placemaking, and architectural context—establishes as an active, unifying hub for academic life on Yale University’s Science Hill campus. 

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

The Yale Science Building replaced the 60-year old J.W. Gibbs Lab which has long been slated for demolition due to its aging infrastructure. The main design challenges of this new building involved developing a cohesive identity among 20 disparate buildings and correcting numerous circulation and access problems. To address issues of aesthetic differences, the design features glass façades with copper-colored vertical piers and horizon sun shades to emulate the architectural qualities of other Science Hill buildings. 

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

Yale Science Building’s plaza—known as “The Pavilion”— is the defining centerpiece of Science Hill, promoting a sense of place for collaboration, collegiality, and socializing. Students, faculty, and staff have a comfortable, inspiring setting with convenient dining options and indoor/outdoor study spaces with natural light and views of the redesigned landscape. 

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

In consideration of access and connectivity discrepancies, a below-grade network of four connecting corridors provides a path among Sterling Chemistry Building, the Bass MBB labs, Kroon Service Node, and Kline Biology Tower and Concourse, giving direct access to YSB’s flexible core labs, vibration-sensitive physics and image labs, work/study spaces, computational classrooms, and a 500-seat lecture hall. Because of the potential for interdisciplinary interactions, the lab and working spaces are adaptive for all departments, while remaining focused on the needs of core departments. 

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

Continuing Yale’s sustainability efforts, the Yale Science Building is the most energy-efficient laboratory building on campus, using only one-half of the energy that is typically used by comparable lab buildings. The design also adds significant green space, improves stormwater management, maintains treasured 150-year-old oak trees, and recycles 95% of demolition and construction waste. With Yale University’s objective of attaining carbon neutrality by 2050, Yale Science Building marks a significant success toward the university’s goal of a cleaner and more sustainable future.

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

About this office
Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Office

Educational Architecture Higher Education University Other facilities
