Single Houses in Bory Tucholskie / MAKA.STUDIO

+ 27

Lead Architect: wiktor kurc

Design Team: MAKA.STUDIO

Colaboradores: wiktor kurc, aleksandra kurc, paweł pożoga, beata belka, aneta keller

Mep, Hvac: andrzej najdowski

Mep: adam linda

Structure: sebastian nitzki

Landscape : Agnieszka Durlik

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. Complex of two single-family houses situated on the shoreline of the lake. A plot of land with a south entrance and steep slope was a design challenge.

The concept is to reverse the night and day zones. The night zone is on floor -1, while the day zone is available on floor 0. The building uses the natural terrain - it flows down with the surroundings. Thanks to this, the living area is higher and we get a greater panorama of the lake, and the two-storey blocks of buildings, partially hidden in the slope, do not disturb the scale of the town and fit into the existing area.

A steep slope of the plot separates the private part of the gardens from the street, creating a calm green zone overlooking the lake. By using natural, noble materials such as wood, stone or brick, the buildings blend in with the surroundings and complement it.