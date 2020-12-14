Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Single Houses in Bory Tucholskie / MAKA.STUDIO

Single Houses in Bory Tucholskie / MAKA.STUDIO

Single Houses in Bory Tucholskie / MAKA.STUDIO

© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa

  • Lead Architect:wiktor kurc
  • Design Team:MAKA.STUDIO
  • Colaboradores:wiktor kurc, aleksandra kurc, paweł pożoga, beata belka, aneta keller
  • Mep, Hvac:andrzej najdowski
  • Mep:adam linda
  • Structure:sebastian nitzki
  • Landscape :Agnieszka Durlik
  • Country:Poland
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa

Text description provided by the architects. Complex of two single-family houses situated on the shoreline of the lake. A plot of land with a south entrance and steep slope was a design challenge.

© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
Elevations
Elevations
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa

The concept is to reverse the night and day zones. The night zone is on floor -1, while the day zone is available on floor 0. The building uses the natural terrain - it flows down with the surroundings. Thanks to this, the living area is higher and we get a greater panorama of the lake, and the two-storey blocks of buildings, partially hidden in the slope, do not disturb the scale of the town and fit into the existing area.

© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa

A steep slope of the plot separates the private part of the gardens from the street, creating a calm green zone overlooking the lake. By using natural, noble materials such as wood, stone or brick, the buildings blend in with the surroundings and complement it.

© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
© Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa

