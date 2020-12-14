Single Houses in Bory Tucholskie / MAKA.STUDIO

-
Architects: MAKA.STUDIO
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Jakub Nanowski - perspektywa
- Lead Architect:wiktor kurc
- Design Team:MAKA.STUDIO
- Colaboradores:wiktor kurc, aleksandra kurc, paweł pożoga, beata belka, aneta keller
- Mep, Hvac:andrzej najdowski
- Mep:adam linda
- Structure:sebastian nitzki
- Landscape :Agnieszka Durlik
- Country:Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Complex of two single-family houses situated on the shoreline of the lake. A plot of land with a south entrance and steep slope was a design challenge.
The concept is to reverse the night and day zones. The night zone is on floor -1, while the day zone is available on floor 0. The building uses the natural terrain - it flows down with the surroundings. Thanks to this, the living area is higher and we get a greater panorama of the lake, and the two-storey blocks of buildings, partially hidden in the slope, do not disturb the scale of the town and fit into the existing area.
A steep slope of the plot separates the private part of the gardens from the street, creating a calm green zone overlooking the lake. By using natural, noble materials such as wood, stone or brick, the buildings blend in with the surroundings and complement it.