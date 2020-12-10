Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Lima House / Studio MK27

Lima House / Studio MK27

Save this project
Lima House / Studio MK27

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 36

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Lima, Peru
  • Architects: Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10763 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographer:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Flos, Gervasoni, HAY, Kalmar, Kettal, Lissoni, Living Divani, Muuto, Paola Lenti, Serge Mouille, Valcucine, ZANOTTA, Anonymous XVIII century, Carlos Cruz-Diez, Charlotte Perriand, Design Studio MK27, Erwin Hauer, Fernando de Szyszlo, Finn Juhl, Gio Ponti, +12
  • Author:Marcio Kogan
  • Coautoras:Samanta cafardo . elisa friedmann
  • Project Team:Carlos costa . eduardo gurian . gabriela gurgel . mariana simas . renato périgo
  • Design De Interiores:Diana radomysler
  • Coautora De Interiores:Mariana ruzante
  • Local Architect :Jorge baertl
  • Landscape Designer :Rosie benavides
  • Structure Engineer :GCAQ
  • Electrical:JALE ingenieros
  • Plumbing:Efreyre instalaciones
  • Air Conditioning :integ
  • Contractor:CG277
  • City:Lima
  • Country:Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Lima House is studio mk27’s first project in Lima, Peru. Located on an urban site, measuring 16m width by 30m depth, the main idea was to first create the sensation for the clients of living in a townhouse, taking into consideration all the possibilities that we had relative to the arrangement and size of the plot, and its occupancy coefficient.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan - Basement
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The solution was to create 3 overlapping boxes. A similar resource was also used on the interiors which are divided into programmatic boxes, with wooden panels and doors that exercise the function of separation elements. The house is therefore composed of three external boxes, placed one on top of another, and internal boxes that resolve the program. It is a ludic perspective of the space, a “metabox” project.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The external boxes are made of slatted exposed concrete, with the front and back façades clad in different materials and acting as side covers. These materials form uniform skins that hide the openings. Despite the concrete structure which is necessarily robust, due to the great incidence of earthquakes in this region, the creation of cantilevers gives the structure a lighter feeling.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The first volume (ground floor) houses the social areas, comprised of a terrace and the kitchen. On the second floor, there is the master bedroom with its own living room, walk-in closet and a terrace. The third floor is dedicated to the children. There are two en-suites, a living room, a guest bedroom and bathroom and a terrace with a wall of cobogós (hollow bricks). This cobogó façade guarantees visual protection while also permitting the entrance of natural light and cross-ventilation. There is also a rooftop and a “semi-underground” with a garage, utility area, gym and pool, which can be appreciated through a glass strip on the garden in the ground floor, next to the main living room.    

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The palette of materials is quite small: wood, stone, concrete and aluminium. The wood is of Brazilian origin, given its resistance to the weather. The stone (Basalt) and marble (Travertine) are local.   

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The greatest challenge of this project was filling the space with the necessary density while simultaneously guaranteeing that the quality external spaces could be used, diluting the limits between external and internal.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio MK27
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsPeru
Cite: "Lima House / Studio MK27" [Casa Lima / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Elisa Friedmann] 10 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952863/lima-house-studio-mk27> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream