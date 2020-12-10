Conscious Actions, Public Installation at Miami Design District / gt2p

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Fabricated by ALT BLD in Atlanta, GA, gt2P’s Conscious Actions, was designed to inspire reflection. The piece comprises a series of interactive, architectural, playground-inspired devices that invite users to enjoy the carefree fun of childhood, while also being reminded of the direct impact that every action has on our environment and our communities.

Each device is activated through physical, natural forces. When users generate energy through these forces, they are rewarded with effects like reactive shadows, transformative surfaces and kinetic motion. Installed at various points throughout the Miami Design District, the installations will provide a number of thought-provoking experiences. In addition, gt2P will develop programming surrounding the installation that will engage with local community organizations dedicated to nurturing and supporting tomorrow's leaders.

“Art is an expression of our humanity. It’s a conversation, a connective thread that defines and redefines our collective and individual experiences,” states Craig Robins, President and CEO of DACRA. “Great art evokes emotion and intellectual rigor, challenging us to look at the world around us in different ways. By providing interactive installations like Conscious Actions, we seek to continue to play a key role in Miami’s ever-expanding cultural fabric as well as inspire positive change in the community.” Established in Santiago, Chile in 2009, gt2P is a studio founded by partners Tamara Pérez, Sebastián Rozas, Victor Imperiale, and Guillermo Parada.

The multidisciplinary design collective is involved in projects spanning architecture, art and design. Marrying digital fabrication and traditional hands-on production methods, gt2P's work has been exhibited in numerous international institutions, including Design Museum London, Henan Museum in China and the Museum of Art & Design in New York. The studio's work can also be found in the permanent collections of the Denver Art Museum and National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne. "We are so happy to be part of this project, which has allowed us to expand our work on public art projects beyond Chile.

We love making this kind of installation, because it allows us to connect with a massive audience,” stated gt2P. “We would like to thank the Miami Design District and the Anava Projects team for inviting us to think about a socially conscious project as well as opening this new path for our studio.

For sure, we will create families of these interactive devices in the future and develop more public spaces that encourage people to think about how our actions impact our environment." Each winter, the Miami Design District commissions a creative studio to redefine the environment of the neighborhood through a public installation. Woven through the neighborhood's main passageways, the installations typically incorporate the native trees, architecture and outdoor sculptures to create a unique experience for visitors.

In years prior, notable recipients that have debuted their installations in the neighborhood for the Miami Design District’s Design Commission include: Fernando Laposse’s Pink Beasts (2019); Dozie Kanu’s Support System (2018); Charlap Hyman & Herrero’s White Rain (2017); Philippe Malouin’s The Speed of Light (2016); and Snarkitecture’s Holiday (2015).